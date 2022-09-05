Spotlight set to fall on Caribbean travel destinations

Tourism Ministers, directors and various stakeholders from Caribbean Tourism Organization member countries will shine the spotlight on their respective brands in the presence of regional and international media, when the CTO stages its Destination Media Briefings in the Cayman Islands later this month.



The Destination Media Briefings are scheduled for September 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and will mark the opening day of activities for the CTO Business Meetings and Caribbean Aviation Day Event, which runs from September 12-15.



This year’s Briefings will take on special significance as they will be the first to be staged in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. And with the global travel industry gradually returning to normal and Caribbean destinations already headed towards full re-openings, the briefings will represent perhaps some of the most important since their inception.



Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Acting Secretary General, Neil Walters said: “The value of our regional and international media partners and the critical role they play in helping to strengthen the Caribbean tourism brand through the heightened visibility they provide, can never be understated.



“As such, CTO is heartened by the response of media and member countries to these Destination Media Briefings, especially as they are occurring in an in-person format. Along with the return to in-person meetings, these are good signs of the return to normalcy.



“We believe the interaction between the media and tourism stakeholders at these upcoming briefings will be substantive, serve to strengthen existing relationships and lead to productive outcomes for the sector.”



Already, 15 countries have confirmed their participation in the Briefings which will be an all-day affair, getting underway at 9 a.m. and wrapping up at 6 p.m. Host Cayman Islands will be the first country to present.



Members are expected to share critical information ranging from current arrival numbers, projections for the upcoming season, along with ongoing developments and future initiatives at their respective destinations.



Nearly 20 regional and international media entities have confirmed their attendance at the Briefings, a strong indicator of the extensive opportunities which will be available to member countries, in helping to promote their messaging and maximize exposure.



Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism & Transport, Hon. Kenneth Bryan said: “I am immensely proud to be the host of this highly anticipated and prestigious event and I look forward to kicking off the destination briefings by presenting insights from the Cayman Islands marketing initiatives as we, like all of our Caribbean neighbors, focus on rebuilding our respective tourism industries.



“Today’s travelers are seeking more in-depth and authentic cultural experiences than ever before and the destination briefings will also provide a platform to speak about the distinctive and appealing attributes of our three Cayman Islands, and the travel trends that drive visitation.”



The CTO Business Meetings and Caribbean Aviation Day are being held in collaboration with the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism and The International Air Transport Association (IATA).



CTO’s Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress, which resumes after a two-year break, takes place on September 15, and is being jointly sponsored by Sandals Barbados Resorts & Spa and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.





