Sports Illustrated 2025 Swimsuit Issue Catches Jamaica Island Vibe

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) hosted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (SI Swimsuit) team in Jamaica for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on stands this month. The collaboration showcases the “vibe” that can only be found in Jamaica, including its laid-back charm, rich history and culture, and renowned warm hospitality – making it one of Caribbean’s leading travel destinations.

Earlier this year, SI Swimsuit crew, production, and talent visited various locations in Jamaica to capture content to be shared across editorial content on SI’s print and digital platforms, as well as social media channels, reaching more than 10 million consumers.

“We’re honored Sports Illustrated Swimsuit chose Jamaica as a location for its 2025 Swimsuit issue,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “This engagement supports our growth as one of the Caribbean’s leading vacation destinations, welcoming a record-breaking 4.2 million visitors last year and expecting 5 million visitors by end of 2025. Through the variety of content captured by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team, we hope even more travelers are enticed to visit our island – whether looking for adventure, romance, relaxation or a nature immersion.”

Featuring an elite lineup of internationally recognized figures — from A-list entertainers to world-class athletes and pop culture powerhouses – participating models included: Alix Earle, Christen Harper, Denise Marie Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham, Roshumba Williams, and XANDRA.

Christen Harper in Jamaica for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The models were photographed at some of Jamaica’s most popular destinations, including Rose Hall Great House, Rose Hall Development Beach Club, and the Caribbean Sea via a private yacht with Aristo Kat Tours. Models were also photographed at Round Hill Hotel & Villas, a historic luxury hotel set on a 110-acre peninsula that caters to travelers seeking privacy, exclusivity, and natural beauty, as well as Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa, a 150-suite, adults-only, all-inclusive resort that boasts chic design and a vibrant atmosphere.

“We’re grateful to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team for capturing not only Jamaica’s iconic sun, sea, and sand landscapes, but also the very essence of our island.”

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, added, “We’re confident this campaign will draw the interest of even more travelers, and that we’ll be welcoming them to our shores in the near future.”

The JTB played a crucial role in the facilitation and support of the shoots on island, in partnership with local tour operators. In addition to location shoots, SI Swimsuit crew and talent enjoyed meals at local restaurants including Snappaz Seafood and The Houseboat Grill and received Jamaica gifts curated by the JTB.

For more information on visiting Jamaica, go to visitjamaica.com. To see Jamaica’s inclusion in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, visit swimsuit.si.com and pick up a copy at the nearest newsstand.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB's Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422).