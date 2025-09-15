Santorini Experience, a sports event that has now been established as a milestone in Greek sports tourism, celebrates 10 years of success this year.

Greek Santorini is famous for its breathtaking sunsets, notably in Oia, where the sun dips below the horizon, casting vibrant colors across the sky and the caldera. The island’s unique volcanic landscapes, whitewashed buildings, and blue-domed churches create picturesque views

From October 10 to 12, 2025, Santorini in Greece emerges as one of the most spectacular destinations for sports and wellness, hosting professional and amateur athletes, as well as sports enthusiasts from all around the globe.

With the imposing Caldera, the iconic Volcano, and the endless blue of the Aegean as a backdrop, participants will enjoy a unique experience combining the energy of sports with the authentic charm of Santorini. Santorini Experience is not just an event — it is a celebration of sports, culture, and tourism that continues to inspire and attract international attention, proving its timeless value.

Santorini Experience Routes

Santorini Experience returns with three distinctive routes: 5km “Aristides Alafouzos” powered by Miele, 10km powered by SIXT, a member of the MOTODYNAMICS Group, and 15km powered by The North Face.

Starting and finishing in Oia, participants will experience the thrill of running along the Caldera, enjoying the unrivalled view of the Aegean Sea, while passing through the traditional settlements of Oia, Imerovigli and Firostefani. The routes combine dirt trails, cobbled paths, and unforgettable scenery.

Periklis Iakovakis and Constantine “Dean” Karnazes, at Santorini Experience

The event will be honored by the presence of Periklis Iakovakis, Olympian, European Champion and national record holder in the 400m hurdles; Constantine “Dean” Karnazes, world-renowned ultramarathoner, one of the greatest ultra-distance runners globally, who has run 560km in just 80 hours and 44 minutes without sleep, completed 50 marathons in 50 U.S. states in 50 consecutive days, while being named by Time magazine among the “100 Most Influential People in the World”, and Jo Manta, elite Greek ultramarathon-runner and coach, 2nd place finisher (women) at the gruelling Badwater 135, and 1st place (women) at last year’s Spartathlon.

Swimming with Apostolos Siskos and Konstantinos Stamou

For the first time, the event will welcome Apostolos Siskos, European U23 backstroke champion and 5th-place finisher at the 2024 World Championships in Singapore, who also competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He will be joined by Konstantinos Stamou, one of Greece’s top swimmers who broke more than 20 national records between 2015–2021, earned numerous national and international titles, and made his Olympic debut in 2024.

Santorini Experience Invites Local Children

During the Santorini Experience, local children and clubs will have the opportunity to join side activities alongside top athletes. Evina Maltsi, Olympian basketball player and one of the greatest Greek athletes of all time, will host training sessions for girls. Joe Arlauckas, European basketball champion with Real Madrid and EuroLeague legend, will share his experience. Together, they will offer lessons, guidance, and inspiration for all, young and old alike.