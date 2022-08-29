Sports Apparels Market to Record a 5.6% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Growing Demand from Sports Industry – Market.us

According to market.us, The sports apparel market was valued at USD 182.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 280.0 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Sports apparel is the gear that athletes wear while they play their sport. This could be shorts, cleats or a jersey. Different sports require different types. For example, football players require pads to protect their bodies from the impact of tackles. Basketball players need shorts and a tank-top to be able to move freely. Some apparel is only made for one sport. Others can be used for several. It is essential to find sports apparel that is both comfortable and doesn’t restrict your movement.

The global sports apparel market is expected to grow due to rising health consciousness and new fashion trends. People now prefer comfortable and durable apparel due to their changing lifestyles. This shift in fashion is expected to increase the market share for sports apparel.

Sports apparel Market Drivers:

Sports Apparel is a great way to protect the environment. In hot summer, you will need to wear loose clothing and breathable fabrics while exercising outdoors. This will keep your body cool and prevent you from overheating. To keep the cold out in winter, layer on some clothes. It is also used to protect the body from the cold.

– Keep your overall performance high: Your sport’s apparel is made specifically for you. You can increase your performance by adding support to the right muscles groups while training or exercising, and by providing protection in the most important areas. You will also be able to perform better with less injury by wearing sports apparel. Sports apparel for fitness can have a significant impact on how your muscles and body move when you exercise or play sports.

Sports apparel Market Restraints/ Challenges

The global market growth rate for sports apparel is being hampered by the commercialization of fake products. High costs for sports and snow apparel might hinder market growth over the forecast period. The market growth rate will be limited by the negative impact of COVID-19. This is because the supply chain has been severely affected.

Scope: Key Market Segments

Type

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Key Market Players included in the report:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Recent Development

Global sports brand PUMA has introduced Royal Challenger Bangalore’s (RCB) athleisure collection in September 2021 as a part its three-year strategic partnership agreement the company signed with the franchise back in March 2021.

Champs and Eastbay Sports launched a new apparel line, Eastbay Performance in September 2021. This range includes compression products, including tops, tanks, and tights as well as tops, jackets, pants, and fleece pants for casual wear.

