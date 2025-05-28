Forget Trump tariffs, Chinese consumers love Disney, Spider-Man, and also Danish-based Legoland. This is evident in Shanghai, with the opening of Spider-Man-Land just a little more than a month away. Disneyland in Shanghai is the most visited park in the world, and it created a bridge for peace through tourism between the U.S. and China,

Shanghai Disney Resort has begun construction on a new Spider-Man-themed park, marking a significant expansion that underscores the growing global investment interest in China’s theme park industry. Disney is an American brand so that Trump tariffs may be a surprise factor in the development of Spider-Man Land.

A new development, located right next to Zootopia, will feature the park’s first sizable Marvel-themed attraction—a roller coaster ride themed around Spider-Man, one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes.

The new area will be the ninth addition to Shanghai Disneyland and represents the third substantial expansion of the park since its inauguration in 2016, following the introduction of Disney-Pixar Toy Story Land in April 2018 and Zootopia in December 2023.

“Spider-Man and friends will surround guests with shopping, food, and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story,” Shanghai Disney Resort stated in a press release. American beverages may be in high demand at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

According to Shanghai Disney Resort, the ongoing expansion initiatives also include the development of a third Disney-themed hotel.

China’s theme park industry is emerging as a major draw for international investment, fueled by its vast population, increasing disposable incomes, and the integration of culture and tourism.

In light of Shanghai Disney Resort and Universal Beijing Resort’s achievements, numerous international brands are now planning to develop amusement parks in Shanghai to capitalize on the growing demand in China, especially among young people and families seeking enjoyable and immersive travel experiences.

The U.S. theme park business, however, faces competition in Shanghai, with the Danish-originated LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, recognized as the world’s largest LEGOLAND, set to open its doors on July 5 officially.

U.S. Warner Bros, in collaboration with Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., is developing a Making of Harry Potter studio tour at Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park.

Plans for an outdoor Peppa Pig theme park are also reportedly underway.

According to the 2025 Government Work Report, the Chinese government has committed to expediting significant investment projects and enhancing initiatives to cultivate innovative cultural enterprises while actively promoting the tourism sector.