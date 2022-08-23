Spices and Seasonings Market Growth CAGR of 6.1%, Restraints, Mergers and Forecast (2023-2032)  

The global Spices and Seasonings market had a value of USD 35.7 bn in 2021 at a 6.1% annual growth rate between 2023 to 2032.

Spices and seasonings can give flavor, aroma, and color to food and beverages. They also act as preservatives or antibacterial agents. Convenience food manufacturers often use these spices and seasonings to improve product quality and flavor and prolong shelf life. Increased consumer interest in ethnic flavors and a willingness to try new flavors have resulted in a greater variety of products and higher sales of spices and seasonings. Its response to consumer demand to offer healthier products, convenience, and more flavor options has made this industry successful.

The supply chain for seasonings & spices was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation restrictions, government restrictions, labor shortages, and infrastructural interruptions have all impacted the industry’s supply chain. Due to weather and water scarcity, the production of spices and herbs is experiencing unprecedented instability. Additionally, the supply of raw materials and their consumption by the foodservice industry was affected by shutdowns and lockdowns in spice-producing countries like China, India, and Vietnam.

Asian cuisines like Thai, Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Chinese all contain many spices and herbs that give unique flavor and taste to their dishes. Cooking at home is becoming a popular choice for many Americans. There has been an increase in sales of spices like ginger and pepper. The market for seasoning and spices has seen a surge in sales due to various initiatives and campaigns that encourage people to cook more at home to reduce stress.

Driving Factors

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious as specific spices and herbs replace sugar, salts, artificial additives, and other chemicals. The three main drivers of spice and herb demand are organic food, natural flavoring, and safe dietary supplementation.

Veganism and vegetarianism are growing trends worldwide. The U.S. has a large vegan population. The U.K. has seen a significant increase in its use of spices. vegetarian alternatives. This trend contributes to the rise in spice demand.

The procurement of spices is increasingly digitalized. Digital tools and sensors are some of the latest trends that will make the supply chain more transparent. Many farmers worldwide use digital technology such as satellites, sensors, drones, and drones. These technologies provide a range of solutions to spice and herb producers. They include remote monitoring of soil conditions, better water management, forecasts of pest and disease emergence, crop monitoring, and remote measurement of soil conditions. This project uses advanced satellite technology, information technology, and the internet to help black pepper farmers in Indonesia. The global market for spices and herbs will grow in the coming years due to the growing digitalization of projects in emerging economies.

Restraining Factors

The rising demand for exotic spices and herbs and supply limitations are the main reasons spice adulteration has occurred. Since the rise in the international spice trade, spices have been more susceptible to adulteration, intentionally or not.

Key Market Trends

Food Industry: Increased Demand for Spice Blends

Blended spice has been in great demand by many food and beverage companies around the world. These spices can be used for many applications such as sauces, ready meals, snacks, and even sauces. Due to their rich flavor profiles, north American countries are increasingly interested in spice blends from the east Mediterranean and north Africa. Blends containing Middle Eastern spices are gaining popularity in North American cuisines. This includes a blend of coriander and turmeric. Numerous studies have shown that over half of American consumers want to explore new and innovative flavors. This is indirectly supported partly by the growing demand for ethnic cuisine foods.

Recent Development

Kerry opened a 21500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in its Jeddah, Saudi Arabia operation in January 2022.

Olam food elements were established in February 2021. The new working group emerged from the recognition within Olam International Limited. This group has grown its spice portfolio. Olam Americas Inc (an OIL subsidiary) purchased US-based chile pepper Company (CPB), Mizkan America Inc, for USD 108.5million.CPB is well-known for its high-quality new Mexico green chilies and other specialty peppers.

The Kerry Group acquired the Jining nature group in February 2021. It is a Chinese manufacturer and distributor of flavorings, seasonings, and ready food products.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеnts

By Product Type

● Spices

○ Pepper

○ Ginger

○ Cinnamon

○ Others

● Herbs

○ Garlic

○ Oregano

○ Others

● Salt & Salt Substitutes

By Form

● Whole

● Powder

● Crushed

By Distribution Channel

● Foodservice

● Retail

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

● Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

● ARIAKE JAPAN CO, LTD.

● Associated British Foods plc

● Kerry

● McCormick & Company, Inc.

● Baria Pepper

● Dohler Group

● SHS Group

● DS Group

● Everest Spices

● Bart Ingredients

● Other Key Players

