Speed Skal Business at the Provençal Golf

The Skal International Côte d’Azur organized its second speed business of the year on June 14. More than 60 members took part in these sessions in the bucolic setting of the Provençal Golf in Biot Sophia-Antipolis before meeting around a cocktail dinner at the initiative of President Nicolle Martin, in the presence of Alexandra Borchio Fontimp, Senator and President of the CRT Côte d’Azur.

Nicolle Martin, President of Skal International Côte d’Azur, made a point of current events by underlining the good tendencies of the tourist frequentation of this first part of the season. She also recalled that the membership of the club now reaches 206 members, which makes it the second club in the world and the first in Europe.

She then gave the floor to Alexandra Borchio Fontimp, Senator and President of the CRT Côte d’Azur, who was inducted as an honorary member of the Skal International Côte d’Azur as the 200th member of the Club.

Four new members were inducted during the evening:

– Jacques Manuel Sun Cannes tourist residence sponsor Nicolle Martin

– Isabelle Manuel Sun Cannes tourist residence Sponsor Jacques Manuel

– Romain Debray Hotel Moxy Sophia Antipolis Sponsor Nathalie Zafra

– Ombretta Romiti Commercial Provençal Golf Sophia Antipolis Sponsor Romain Debray

On the occasion of the cocktail dinner proposed and served by the Provençal Golf teams, Christine Giraudeau offered her famous Comte de Cheurlin champagne. The Saint Aix house served its AIX Rosé Mimocella and offered its liqueurs, and Le Pâtissier chocolatier by Chris K had his creations tasted. Cariviera was present with a magnificent Q3 Audi. The Provençal Golf also made its driving range available to participants with Top Tracer technology.

Skal is an international organization bringing together tourism professionals whose goal is to carry out projects of excellence and to support eco-compatible tourism. The name, a symbol of the friendship which binds all members and which is expressed in the wish of the Scandinavian toast, is the acronym of the words Sundhet (Health), Karlek (Friendship), Alder (Long life), and Lycka (Happiness), values on which the movement was founded.

International Skal is present today in 102 countries with 317 clubs and more than 12,290 members. The first European club and second world club, the Skal Côte d’Azur, brings together 206 members in the Alpes-Maritimes department and constitutes a unique platform for connecting professionals in the hotel, catering, and related sectors (suppliers and service providers).