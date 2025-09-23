Special Economic Zone Bay of Light in Cambodia Includes a Radisson Hotel

The Radisson Hotel & Suites Bay of Lights Sihanoukville in Cambodia is set to open in 2029.

A new 176-room hotel located in the Gateway District, the first phase of the Bay of Lights, a visionary mixed-use township on Cambodia’s southern coast.

Sihanoukville, Cambodia’s leading deep-water port city, is undergoing a government-driven transformation into a multi-purpose Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by 2038. This ambitious initiative will establish the city as a hub for finance, trade, industry, transport, and technology, stimulating corporate demand in addition to its growing leisure appeal.