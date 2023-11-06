Spain’s Seville Will Host Routes Europe 2025

A formal announcement has been made today, November 6, at World Travel Market (WTM) confirming that Routes Europe 2025 will take place in Seville, Spain from April 7 to April 9. The event will be hosted by The Regional Ministry for Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Government of Andalucia.

Seville’s integrated vision, combining infrastructure, public and private initiatives, and international events, has led to Spain’s third-largest city being recognised as a hub for tourism innovation. By hosting Routes Europe 2025, Seville will showcase the progressive projects already underway to decision makers from the region’s leading and fastest-growing airlines.

With a total of 75 destinations served by 20 airlines, Sevilla Airport is a major contributor to the city’s thriving tourism industry. By focusing on sustainable and quality tourism, diversifying markets, and supplying tourism to other city areas, Seville has overcome the challenge that many destinations face around tourism seasonality.

By consistently uniting decision-makers from the European route development community, Routes Europe has made a real impact on the region’s air services – over half of the region’s new routes are connected to meetings at the event. VPs and Heads of Network Planning from 90 of Europe’s leading carriers are expected to attend the event in Seville.

Speaking at the announcement, Nico Spyrou, senior business development manager at Routes, said: “Following one of the most competitive application processes in our company history, we are delighted to announce that Seville will host the 18th edition of Routes Europe. Infrastructure investment at Seville Airport is set to see capacity increase to over 10 million passengers in the coming years.”

Spyrou added: “Independent analysis has shown that previous host destination airport networks have grown around 6.9% more than their comparators after three years. Hosting Routes Europe will support Seville’s goal of developing both its regional and long-haul connectivity.”

Juan Manuel Moreno, President of Andalucía, said: “Seville is a reference in the aerospace sector at international level, with the presence of important companies such as Airbus or the Aerospace Technology Park (Aeropolis), with more than ten thousand professionals linked directly or indirectly to this sector. The growth of Seville airport is also an important aspect of improving Andalusia’s connectivity, both domestic and international. The improvements being made in recent years will allow the airport’s annual capacity to be increased to over ten million passengers, opening up new objectives for the future.”

Arturo Bernal, Regional Minister for Tourism, added: “The organization of an event such as Routes Europe 2025 will serve as an opportunity for Andalusia to show all its potential to all the professionals of the sector who will participate in this meeting. Different bodies in Spain, national, regional and local, will support Routes Europe 2025, which we are convinced will be the best ever.”