Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Southwest Official Airline for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

Add Comment
1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Southwest Official Airline for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

During a recent Employee-centric event in Downtown Denver, Southwest® announced it has become The Official Airline of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, joining the Colorado Rockies on the airline’s sports roster.

In addition, Southwest Airlines will become the inaugural presenting sponsor of the Mile High City Nights platform for the Nuggets, as well as the new presenting sponsor of the Division Rivalry Nights series for the Avalanche.

Other highlights of the new partnership include multiple sweepstakes opportunities, giving local Nuggets and Avalanche fans the chance to see their teams on the road courtesy of Southwest, and annual title night activations celebrating the collaborative efforts of Southwest and Kroenke Sports Charities within the local community.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing