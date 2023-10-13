Southwest Official Airline for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

During a recent Employee-centric event in Downtown Denver, Southwest® announced it has become The Official Airline of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, joining the Colorado Rockies on the airline’s sports roster.

In addition, Southwest Airlines will become the inaugural presenting sponsor of the Mile High City Nights platform for the Nuggets, as well as the new presenting sponsor of the Division Rivalry Nights series for the Avalanche.

Other highlights of the new partnership include multiple sweepstakes opportunities, giving local Nuggets and Avalanche fans the chance to see their teams on the road courtesy of Southwest, and annual title night activations celebrating the collaborative efforts of Southwest and Kroenke Sports Charities within the local community.