Southwest Airlines Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Flights

10 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Southwest Airlines, today, started a countdown to the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, by announcing flights scheduled to operate in the direct and partial paths of the celestial event.

The path of totality for the 2024 eclipse will pass across several US states where Southwest Airlines operates, including Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Texas, among others.

Southwest Airlines Network and Schedule Planners modeled the operational day against projections of the umbra and penumbra—shadows cast by the moon’s eclipse of the sun.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

