Southwest Airlines Sued for Racism

A White mother is suing Southwest Airlines, claiming “blatant racism” when an employee assumed she was trafficking her biracial 10-year-old daughter. Mary MacCarthy and her daughter Moira were taken for police questioning upon landing in Denver for a funeral, due to suspicions raised by an airline employee. The lawsuit states that Denver police were alerted before their arrival and stopped them as they walked to the terminal.
About the author
Binayak Karki
Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.
