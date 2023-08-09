Airline News Newsletter Short News

Southwest Airlines Sued for Racism

17 seconds ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read

A White mother is suing Southwest Airlines, claiming “blatant racism” when an employee assumed she was trafficking her biracial 10-year-old daughter. Mary MacCarthy and her daughter Moira were taken for police questioning upon landing in Denver for a funeral, due to suspicions raised by an airline employee. The lawsuit states that Denver police were alerted before their arrival and stopped them as they walked to the terminal.

