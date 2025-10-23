Southwest Airlines Rebound Miracle

Checking a free suitcase may be history at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, but this is one of the decisions that contributes to the airline’s rebound.

Southwest Airlines President and CEO Bob Jordan said the carrier is seeing tangible results from its broad transformation strategy, calling it the “most significant in the airline’s history.”

The company delivered a profitable quarter, with both unit revenues and costs exceeding expectations, reaffirmed its 2025 EBIT² guidance, and forecasted stronger margins for Q4.

Jordan noted Southwest currently ranks first year-to-date in the Wall Street Journal’s airline performance index, crediting operational improvements and team dedication.

He added that early feedback on the airline’s new assigned and extra-legroom seating options is positive, with full implementation ramping up through 2025. “We’re encouraged by our momentum and confident in our direction,” Jordan said.