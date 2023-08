The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) announced that it will be conducting a multi-base informational picket on Thursday, August 31 at noon local time at Baltimore Washington, Los Angeles International, Hartsfield Jackson International (Atlanta), Houston Hobby, and Chicago Midway airports.

After securing a 99% vote in favor of a strike back in May, the pilots of Southwest Airlines are ready to strike upon release from the National Mediation Board.