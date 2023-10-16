Southwest Airlines Executive Changes

Southwest Airlines announced recent Leadership changes effective immediately.

Lori Winters has been promoted from Managing Director Culture & Employee Experience to Vice President Total Rewards, overseeing Southwest’s Compensation, Retirement, Labor, Benefits, Travel, and Perks strategy.

Jon Stephens has been promoted from Managing Director Fleet Management to Vice President Fleet Management and provides strategic direction and oversight of the management of the Southwest Airlines® Fleet Plan.

Steve West has been promoted from Managing Director Operations Control to Vice President Network Operations Control (NOC), where he’ll focus on day-of operations and support Southwest’s safe and efficient flying schedule.

Brook Sorem has been promoted from Managing Director Schedule Planning to Vice President Network Planning, where he’s responsible for Network Planning, schedule creation, capacity planning, and airline partnerships.

Matt Muehleisen has been promoted from Managing Director Network Planning Initiatives to Vice President Network Operations Planning, and he’s responsible for ensuring that the plans received by the NOC are fully executable and allow the day-of Team to remain focused on the operation. Muehleisen leads the newly-formed Network Operations Planning Team, establishing a near-term planning function and continuing its strong focus on supporting and enhancing operational performance and Safety.