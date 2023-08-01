Southwest Airlines Base Fare Promotion

Southwest Airlines Co. launched a new base fare promotional offer today.

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty our Customers share with Southwest every day and we know they’re ready to make some travel plans in 2024,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines.

“This extra discount on our already low fares enhances the value of our frequent flights, flexible policies, and the unmatched friendliness of our People. We hope it underscores our gratitude for the relationship between Southwest and those who choose to fly with us.”