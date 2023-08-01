Airline News Airport News Aviation News Shopping News Short News Tourism Transportation News Travel Bargains USA Travel News

Southwest Airlines Base Fare Promotion

46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Southwest Airlines Co. launched a new base fare promotional offer today.

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty our Customers share with Southwest every day and we know they’re ready to make some travel plans in 2024,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines.

“This extra discount on our already low fares enhances the value of our frequent flights, flexible policies, and the unmatched friendliness of our People. We hope it underscores our gratitude for the relationship between Southwest and those who choose to fly with us.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

