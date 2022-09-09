Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics union reach agreement

Negotiating Committees reached an agreement that rewards Southwest Airlines Employees for their continued hard work

Southwest Airlines Co. and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the union that represents Southwest Airlines Aircraft Appearance Technicians, today announced they have reached a Tentative Agreement.

“Our Appearance Technicians contribute to Southwest’s success every day, and I am proud of both Negotiating Committees for reaching an agreement that rewards our Employees for their continued hard work,” said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines.

Southwest’s nearly 170 Appearance Technicians help deliver safe, secure, clean, and reliable aircraft for Southwest’s Customers and Employees. AMFA will communicate to its members the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

Southwest Airlines Co. is offering its value and hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries.

Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.

Based in Dallas, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. The maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year.

Airline’s formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive yearsof profitability for Southwest Shareholders.

Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions.

