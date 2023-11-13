Southern Africa’s Transfrontier Conservation Areas Event in Maputo

Southern Africa’s Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs) and the progress made in advancing conservation regionally will come under the spotlight during the 10th annual meeting of the SADC TFCAs Network hosted by the National Agency for Conservation Areas of Mozambique in Maputo this week.

The five-day event will begin with a field visit to the newly established Maputo National Park, part of the Lubombo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

This comes a decade after the SADC Secretariat hosted its first meeting of Member States, practitioners, and International Cooperating Partners (ICPs) to establish a network for regional Transfrontier Conservation Area practitioners.