South Korea’s tourism boom has a growing downside. Record numbers of foreign visitors are being accompanied by record complaints involving hotels, taxis, overcharging and service problems. From BTS-related accommodation disputes in Busan to traveler warnings spreading online, Korea faces a new challenge: protecting the reputation its global tourism success created.

South Korea is welcoming foreign visitors at a record pace, but complaints about hotels, taxis, price gouging, poor service, and basic tourism infrastructure are rising even faster. The numbers are now being reinforced by traveler accounts on social media, particularly in Busan, where the BTS tourism surge exposed weaknesses in Korea’s visitor economy.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s extraordinary tourism comeback is producing record visitor numbers, record spending — and now a record number of tourist complaints.

Between January and July 2026, 1,753 tourism complaints were filed nationwide, according to Korea Tourism Organization data reported Sunday by Yonhap. That already exceeds the 1,744 complaints recorded during all of 2025. Of this year’s cases, 84.3 percent came from foreign visitors. (

The figure is particularly significant because Korea is simultaneously celebrating one of the strongest tourism performances in its history.

Foreign arrivals exceeded 10 million by June 21, roughly a month earlier than in 2025. By the end of the first half, arrivals had reached an estimated 10.71 million. International visitors also spent more than KRW 10 trillion using cards during the January-June period, according to Korean government data.

The question for Korea is therefore no longer simply how many tourists it can attract. It is whether its tourism infrastructure and service culture can keep up with them.

Accommodation is Korea’s biggest tourism complaint

Hotels and other accommodations produced the largest number of formal complaints: 500 cases involving issues such as unilateral reservation cancellations and excessive cancellation penalties.

Busan provides perhaps the clearest example of how the problem can escalate when tourism demand suddenly surges.

The city received about 110,000 visitors for BTS world tour concerts in June. Against that backdrop, Busan accumulated 594 tourism complaints during the first seven months of 2026, compared with 239 during all of the previous year. Only Seoul recorded more, with 665. The controversy had started well before concertgoers arrived.

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By May 29, authorities had reportedly received 311 accommodation-related complaints connected specifically with the BTS concerts. Korea subsequently moved toward tougher consumer compensation rules under which lodging businesses canceling existing reservations in order to resell rooms at higher prices could be required to refund the original payment and provide additional compensation equivalent to 200 percent of the canceled accommodation price.

Police also investigated allegations that some Busan accommodations canceled previously confirmed bookings before relisting rooms for dramatically higher prices. Seoul Economic Daily reported that authorities were examining possible fraud involving properties accused of reselling rooms for multiples of their original rates

Busan City itself had anticipated the problem. Ahead of the concerts, it announced joint inspections targeting unregistered accommodations, failure to display room rates, failure to honor published prices and unjustified reservation cancellations. The city also expanded a QR-based system allowing visitors to report suspected price gouging.

The official statistics are mirrored by travelers online.

One Reddit user preparing to attend the BTS concerts described booking a Busan hotel through Agoda in April, only to be told later that the hotel was “overbooked” and wanted to transfer the reservation to another property. The traveler expressed concern that rejecting the replacement might result in a last-minute cancellation when affordable alternatives were no longer available.

Such social-media reports are anecdotal and cannot establish how widespread a practice is. But they demonstrate exactly why accommodation disputes can become especially damaging during major events: travelers have already purchased flights, concert tickets and transportation and therefore have little bargaining power if their lodging disappears.

Taxi complaints remain a familiar problem

Another 182 complaints involved taxis, including drivers refusing to use meters and allegations of reckless driving, according to the KTO figures.

This is not merely an issue visible in national statistics.

Seoul introduced a QR complaint system partly because foreign passengers were repeatedly reporting unfair taxi fares. Between June and December 2025, foreigners filed 487 QR-based complaints, with unfair fares the most common category. Seoul said eight cases were confirmed as violations and resulted in administrative action.

The capital has since modified taxi receipts so that relevant information appears in English and has worked to make toll charges and metered fares clearer in taxi apps. Seoul also continues to promote QR reporting for overcharging, ride refusal and other service problems.

Traveler forums suggest that the concern has not disappeared.

In June, a visitor posting from Busan alleged that a taxi driver allowed a meter to run improperly, demanded additional cash and became aggressive during a payment dispute. The traveler said police were contacted through the hotel. In the same post, however, the visitor emphasized that most of the other taxi journeys during the trip had gone normally.

That qualification matters.

Social media naturally tends to amplify unusual or negative experiences, so individual accounts should not be interpreted as evidence that Korean taxis generally defraud tourists. But repeated complaints involving meters, fare calculations, cash payments and language barriers help explain why the issue continues to appear in official complaint statistics.

Another traveler discussion dating from 2025 described a Busan taxi booked through Kakao T in which the passenger alleged the app ride was prematurely ended before the driver switched to a conventional meter and attempted to sell a much more expensive private driving service.

The existence of ride-hailing technology has made Korean taxis substantially easier for international travelers to navigate. It has not entirely eliminated disputes.

Shopping and service complaints are even more numerous

The second-largest complaint category nationally was unfriendly service and alleged overcharging at stores, with 376 complaints. Airport and airline services produced another 186 cases. (

These categories are important because they reach beyond isolated businesses.

A hotel dispute affects a stay. A taxi dispute affects a ride. But poor treatment in stores, airports, restaurants and visitor attractions can shape a tourist’s perception of an entire destination.

That perception increasingly travels home with the visitor instantly through TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Google reviews and other platforms.

Kyung Hee University tourism professor Yoon Ji-hwan, quoted by Yonhap, warned precisely about this multiplier effect: as visitor numbers grow, negative indicators will also increase, and bad experiences circulating on social media can rapidly harm the tourism industry.

For Korea, that may be the most important part of the story.

The country does not merely compete for visitors at the point when someone books an airline ticket. It competes again every time a traveler posts a hotel review, uploads a taxi encounter or tells millions of potential visitors whether the country felt welcoming, fair and easy to navigate.

Busan tourists are also complaining about the basics

Not every problem involves alleged fraud.

A separate August survey commissioned by Busan City interviewed 34 foreign tourists at attractions including Haeundae, Gamcheon Culture Village and Yongdusan Park. A quarter identified inadequate public trash cans or poorly maintained restrooms as their leading inconvenience.

The survey was small and should not be treated as representative of all visitors.

Nevertheless, its findings highlight an uncomfortable reality about tourism development: destinations can spend heavily on K-pop events, destination marketing, convention centers and international campaigns while being judged by tourists on something as mundane as whether they can find a clean restroom or dispose of a coffee cup.

World-class tourism is often decided by ordinary infrastructure.

China, Japan and Taiwan dominate the complaints — because they dominate tourism

Chinese visitors filed 680 complaints, followed by Japanese visitors with 263 and Taiwanese travelers with 182. Those numbers require context.

China, Japan and Taiwan are also among Korea’s most important tourism source markets. In May alone, Korea received approximately 560,000 visitors from China, 360,000 from Japan and 190,000 from Taiwan.

A high raw number of complaints therefore does not necessarily mean travelers from those markets are disproportionately dissatisfied. Without complaint rates calculated against the number of visitors from each country, that conclusion cannot be drawn responsibly.

What the numbers do demonstrate is that service failures are occurring among precisely the visitors Korea most needs to convert into repeat customers.

Korea has a system for tourists to complain

The Korea Tourism Organization operates its 1330 Korea Travel Helpline and Complaint Center, offering telephone and real-time chat assistance along with multilingual tourism information and interpretation.

Travelers can file tourism complaints through the official Tourist Complaint Center or call 1330 from within Korea and +82-2-1330 from overseas. The complaint process includes referral to relevant departments, investigation, and a response to the traveler.

Seoul and Busan have additionally introduced QR systems intended to make reporting taxis and accommodation problems easier for foreigners.

That is progress.

But a successful complaint system is still a second-best tourism policy. The better outcome is preventing the complaint from becoming necessary.

Korea’s tourism success is becoming its next tourism challenge

South Korea has spent years turning Korean culture into one of the world’s most powerful tourism engines.

K-pop, Korean television dramas, cinema, beauty products, cuisine and fashion have created a generation of travelers who do not merely want to watch Korea from abroad. They want to experience Seoul, Busan and Jeju themselves.

That strategy has worked.

The country crossed the 10-million-visitor mark earlier than ever this year. Regional gateways are attracting more international passengers. Visitor spending is climbing rapidly. Major entertainment events can now move tens of thousands of tourists around the country almost overnight.

But success changes the tourism equation. A destination trying to recover visitors concentrates on marketing.

A destination receiving visitors faster than its service infrastructure can absorb them has to concentrate on quality control.

That means transparent hotel pricing, enforceable reservation protections, taxi accountability, multilingual consumer information, cleaner public facilities, accessible complaint mechanisms and consequences for businesses that regard a temporary surge in tourists as an opportunity for short-term exploitation.

South Korea remains for millions of travelers a highly attractive, modern and generally efficient destination. Nothing in the complaint statistics supports portraying the country as broadly unsafe or dishonest.

But 1,753 complaints in seven months — already a national record — should not be dismissed as a statistical side effect of having more visitors.