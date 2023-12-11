South Korea Travel News Business Travel eTurboNews | eTN Government News Responsible Travel News Shopping News Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Deals Travel Technology News

South Korea Uses Technology to Attract Tourists

In South Korea, tourists can use an app called Trip.Pass to manage identification, payments, and tax refunds. The Seoul government hopes this convenience will draw more visitors by eliminating the need to carry passports and credit cards while exploring the country.

Tourists can link their debit cards to the app, enabling them to pay for purchases and public transport rides conveniently.

Currently, tourists can pay and get tax refunds at specific places like CU convenience stores. By the first half of 2024, this service will expand to GS25 convenience stores, Hyundai department stores, and Shinsegae duty-free shops for greater convenience.

The Trip.Pass app is set to aid small merchants in Seoul by allowing them to accept overseas credit cards through QR code scanning without purchasing separate passport readers or payment terminals. Android users can already use the updated app, while iPhone users can expect access to the new functions by late January 2024.

The service expansion aligns with the government’s aim to attract 30 million international visitors by 2026, contributing to their broader tourism goals.

“The city government will ensure overseas visitors experience a safe and convenient Seoul by supporting start-ups with innovative ideas,” said Mr Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the city government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.

“We will strive to attract 30 million tourists more quickly and create a convenient city for visitors travelling alone.”

