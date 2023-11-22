How South Africa Plans to Lure More Chinese Tourists?

South Africa‘s tourism minister is aiming to lure more Chinese travelers by introducing additional direct flights from China and simplifying the visa application process. These efforts are part of a strategy to boost tourism from China to South Africa.

Patricia de Lille revealed plans to enhance the e-Visa website by translating it into simplified Chinese characters and discussed negotiations with airlines like Air China, South African Airways, and Cathay Pacific during dialogue sessions and media interviews in Beijing.

These initiatives aim to facilitate easier access for Chinese travelers to South Africa.

Patricia de Lille outlined several steps for the visa process, including translating the e-Visa application, considering a dedicated e-Visa website for the Chinese market, collaborating with Chinese banks for smoother financial record verification, and maintaining ongoing communication with Chinese tour operators to refine the system based on their feedback.

These measures aim to improve and tailor the visa process for Chinese travelers visiting South Africa.

The tourism minister, formerly the mayor of Cape Town, highlighted the enduring friendship between China and South Africa that motivates Chinese travelers to endure long flights for experiences like witnessing sunrise over Kruger National Park’s savannah.

Emphasizing the allure of South Africa’s diverse cultures, food, and vibrant atmosphere, she expressed a focus on enhancing travel connections.

Meetings with Chinese airline directors aim to expand flight frequency between the countries, seeking shorter routes for Chinese tourists to reach South Africa directly, eliminating the need for connecting flights via other countries like the current Beijing-Shenzhen-Johannesburg route on Air China.

Currently, there exists just one direct route connecting the Chinese mainland to South Africa, while Cathay Pacific has reinstated its non-stop flights linking Hong Kong to Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.

The aim is to reinstate South African Airways’ direct flights between Johannesburg and Beijing, intending to boost business tourism in partnership with economic and commercial allies.

Securing investments from China into South Africa is crucial, as airlines typically rely on business class bookings for profitability. The strategy involves promoting both leisure and business tourism to stimulate demand collaboratively, potentially leading to increased demand and reduced airfares through joint marketing efforts between the two countries.

Patricia de Lille revealed plans for a China Tourism Office to be established in South Africa, aiming to facilitate travel for South African visitors to China, marking a reciprocal growth in tourism markets between both countries. This initiative complements the existing South African Tourism office in Beijing.

“We will joint-market South Africa and China. We not only want to see more Chinese tourists travel to South Africa, but we also want to see more South Africans travel to China. We are committed to making it easy and seamless for tourists to travel between the two countries. This includes opening a China Tourism Office in South Africa and addressing critical concerns about safety and inefficiencies of our visa application system,” she added.