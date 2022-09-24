SOS from Iranian Tour Guide: Help to send our voice to the world!

Iranian people have stopped being afraid. An appeal to world tourism was received. Iranians are fighting for freedom. Will the world listen?

A member of the World Tourism Network is appealing on the members chat group: “Hello everyone, I’m an Iranian Tour Guide living in Iran. We need to be heard by all the world. Please help to send our voice to the world. Thank you.”

An ever-changing race to get messages out of Iran is ongoing. Please share the details of how we could connect and access the Starlink satellites in Iran, which is the latest request.

According to unconfirmed information from an Iranian source, more than 100 people have laid down their lives for freedom in the nationwide uprising.

This may symbolize the Iranian people have the will to overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish the people’s sovereignty. Iranian authorities and the state propaganda machine is working hard to prevent the Iranian people from broadcasting the current deadly unrest unfolding in Tehran streets.

The Internet is down in many regions, the largest mobile phone provider stopped services. WhatsApp only comes up for minutes before being cut off.

Those able to get a minute on the social network left are calling to be heard. So is a tour guide known to eTurboNews, and a member of the World Tourism Network. WTN deleted the profile to protect his or her identity.

Many brave Iranians are not remaining silent. This is sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody.

“The girl in Iran was taken to the hospital, and doctors discovered she had been beaten and raped. Before this incident, this girl was arrested by police for not wearing a hijab. The police threatened everyone in the hospital.

The hope of real change in Iran grows.

According to a report in the Guardian, an Iranian said:

Men and women are protesting together this time.

“I don’t dare to go out and join the protests as they are killing people, but my friends are joining and tell me all about it. I don’t know whether this is the best way to achieve freedom and peace, although I think it may improve women’s safety.

Previous protests consisted mainly of men, but this one is very different. Women started it, and men are by their side. When the police force women to wear their hijab, men fight against the police. Most protesters are young, but older people support them too.

Iranian State controlled Press TV reports:

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

At least five security personnel have been killed while trying to confront riots in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Karaj. Several members of the security forces have also been injured.

According to the IRIB News Agency, over a dozen people were also killed during the street violence.

A petition was started to assure access to Starlink. Click here to sign or learn more.

