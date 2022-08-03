Songtsam Partners with Arc’teryx to Launch Two Stores in Yunnan

Songtsam in collaboration with Arc’teryx announced the opening of the first two Arc’teryx / Songtsam stores in Yunnan.

First Arc’teryx “Destination Store” to Open at Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La

Songtsam, an award-winning luxury boutique group of hotels, lodges and tours located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, in collaboration with the Canadian outdoor brand, Arc’teryx, announced the opening of the first two Arc’teryx / Songtsam stores in Yunnan. One is Arc’teryx’s first “destination store,” Arc’teryx Mountain Classroom Shangri-La Center, located on the top of the mountain (over 9,842 feet) in Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La. The second is an Arc’teryx / Songtsam retail store located in “Spring City” Kunming’s Plaza 66, with a reception area that reflects Songtsam’s traditional Tibetan decor.

Zhishi Qilin, CEO of Songtsam Group, said: “Arc’teryx was born among the snow-capped mountains, and was born in the ultimate place where human beings explore the world; there are also many snow-capped mountains on the land where Songtsam is located. It is our hope that the two brands will work together to get closer to the snow-capped mountains in a more specific, intimate, and at the same time more environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”

The five-year partnership between Songtsam and Arc’teryx, two luxury brands, is based on the shared mission of perfecting the user experience.

Songtsam, for the past 20 years has developed itself into a brand which promises travelers exclusive adventures in what many thought of as “remote and unreachable” destinations, creating the ultimate boutique luxury hotel experience. Arc’teryx is launching its first “destination store,” a new retail format, with its mission to present Arc’teryx professional products and ultimate services for outdoor destinations and providing “bird fans” with a home away from home and a place to communicate with friends in a true alpine travel setting.

Xu Yang, General Manager, Arc’teryx Greater China and Zhishi Qilin, CEO, Songtsam Group – image courtesy of Songtsam

Xu Yang, General Manager of Arc’teryx Greater China, said: “This partnership is a unique encounter between two peaks in the outdoor space. I believe that the two brands, by joining forces, will help to spread Tibetan culture, outdoor sports, biodiversity and snow mountain environmental protection.”

Songtsam and Arc’teryx will also partner to launch a Limited Edition co-branded clothing line.

Arc’teryx – Songtsam retail store located in Plaza 66, Kunming – image courtesy of Songtsam

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and lodges located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours, a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier, offers curated experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam currently offers two signature routes: the Songtsam Yunnan Circuit, which explores the “Three Parallel Rivers” area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the new Songtsam Yunnan-Tibet Route, which merges the Ancient Tea Horse Road, G214 (Yunnan-Tibet highway), G318 (Sichuan-Tibet highway), and the Tibetan Plateau road tour into one, adding unprecedented comfort to the Tibetan travel experience.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam click here.

About Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering durable, unrivaled performance. Our products are distributed through more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide, including over 115 branded stores. We are problem solvers, always evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes lives better.

To learn more about Arc’teryx, please click here.







