Songtsam Opens the Padma Pu’er Hotel

Songtsam, luxury boutique group of hotels announced the opening of the first property for its new Padma sub-brand, the Padma Pu’er Hotel.

Launching Songtsam’s New Padma Sub-brand For the Mid-Market Located at the start of the Ancient Tea Horse Road in Yunnan

Songtsam, an award-winning luxury boutique group of hotels, lodges and tours located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, announced the opening of the first property for its new Padma sub-brand, the Padma Pu’er Hotel. The new property in Pu’er is in a key location, the starting point of Songtsam Tours’ Ancient Tea Horse Road Route in Yunnan.

Padma: Songtsam’s new Sub-Brand focuses on “Affordable Luxury”

The Padma, a new sub-brand created by Songtsam, a luxury brand, is positioned to provide tourists with a more affordable option that will enable them to also have immersive experiences and connect with local people to celebrate the culture and biodiversity of Yunnan and Tibet as a whole. Targeting a different clientele, the Padma sub brand differentiates itself from Songstam’ s traditional luxury and high-end guests. The opening of The Padma Pu’er is the launch of Songtsam Group’s Strategic Blueprint as Pu’er is the starting point of the Ancient Tea Horse Road, which is a part of the historic Silk Road. Songtsam plans to develop more Padma properties along this Ancient Tea Horse Road tour route.

The Padma Pu’er Hotel, more specifically, is located in the Wetland park in the northern part of Simao District, Pu’er City, known for its Pu’er Tea. The hotel, with an altitude of about 1,300 meters (approximately 4,265 feet), is the lowest elevation of all Songtsam Hotels.

View of the Padma Pu’er Hotel

The four-story Padma Pu’er Hotel has 25 rooms, which are divided into four categories of accommodation: deluxe room with garden view, deluxe room with wetland park view, a one-bedroom suite and a two-bedroom suite. Each room has a private balcony where guests can enjoy the beauty of the surroundings. The building itself is constructed in the traditional architectural style of Songtsam, with wood used for the main body, combined with materials typically used for a subtropical monsoon climate. The color of the hotel’s facade is a range of coffee colors mixed with white which fully integrate the building with the surrounding natural environment, creating the feeling of a natural and simple home whether bathed in sunshine or rain.

The public area of the hotel includes a Chinese restaurant, swimming pool, tearoom, garden and parking lots and other facilities; with the restaurant divided into indoor and outdoor areas. The indoor restaurant and bar area has a total of 55 seats, and the outdoor restaurant by the pool has 45 seats; The open-air swimming pool provides guests with a relaxing and refreshing option in the subtropical monsoon climate. The swimming pool is suitable for all ages, the deep end measures 1.6 meters (approximately 5’3”) and the shallowest is 1.2 meters (approximately 3’11”). It is suitable for all ages.

The entire Padma Pu’er Hotel property covers an area of 2,129 square meters (approximately 22,916 sq.ft).

*The Padma Pu’er Hotel is very accessible. It is located 2.6 kilometers (approximately 1.6 miles) from Pu’er Simao Airport, about a 10-minute drive; 8 kilometers (approximately 4.6 miles) from Pu’er High-speed Railway Station, about an 18 minute drive.

Padma Pu’er Hotel Swimming Pool

Northern Wetland Park

The Northern Wetland Park where the Padma Pu’er Hotel is situated, is a vibrant oasis in the city, and also reflects the Pu’er biodiversity. In the Orchid Garden adjacent to the hotel, guests can observe 64 kinds of orchids and feel the orchid culture of Pu’er along with other rare, endemic and endangered plants.

Guests can take a nature walk through the wetland park, where one can find bayberry trees by the roadside, lotus flowers and Grey-headed Swamphen in the pond.

The Yunnan Coffee Trading Center, also located next to the Padma Pu’er Hotel, is the largest coffee trading center in China. Rooted in the origin of coffee raw materials, it is the largest quality control center for specialty coffee in Asia. The Yunnan Coffee Trading Center, dedicated to discovering and creating the value of Yunnan coffee, has become the showcase for the Yunnan specialty coffee domestically and globally.

Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and lodges located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest.

Songtsam Sub-Brand: The Padma

“Affordable Luxury” and Immersive Experiences for the Mid-Level Market

The Padma, a new sub-brand created by Songtsam, a luxury brand, is positioned to provide tourists with a more affordable option that will enable them to also have immersive experiences and connect with local people to celebrate the culture and biodiversity of Yunnan and Tibet as a whole. Targeting a different clientele, the Padma sub brand differentiates itself from Songstam’ s traditional luxury and high-end guests. The opening of The Padma Pu’er is the launch of Songtsam Group’s Strategic Blueprint as Pu’er is the starting point of the Ancient Tea Horse Road, which is a part of the historic Silk Road. Songtsam plans to develop more Padma properties along this Ancient Tea Horse Road tour route.

Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours, a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier, offers curated experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam currently offers two signature routes: the Songtsam Yunnan Circuit, which explores the “Three Parallel Rivers” area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the new Songtsam Yunnan-Tibet Route, which merges the Ancient Tea Horse Road, G214 (Yunnan-Tibet highway), G318 (Sichuan-Tibet highway), and the Tibetan Plateau road tour into one, adding unprecedented comfort to the Tibetan travel experience.

Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam click here.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News