Songtsam Opens First Glamping Property in Tibet

Songtsam’s first Glamping property located in Tibet in the Palpa Village (approx. 10,498 ft above sea level) on the Niyang River between Nyingchi and Lhasa, provides a more close-to-nature way of enjoying the natural beauty of Tibet. Songtsam Glamping Palpa, with 36 luxury tents, includes a reception tent, 4 dining tents and a public recreation tent.

Glamping is still trending as even more travelers are seeking this style of travel, providing them with a more remote experience, offering the perfect balance between comfort, good amenities, and proximity to nature.

Location: Songtsam Glamping Palpa

Songtsam Glamping Palpa enjoys an enchanting location, the Palpa Valley area among the green mountains surrounded by virgin forests of lush spruce, fir and alpine oak. Guests can see the clear Baironggou River as it flows past the camp, while the forests, meadows and highland barley fields together create a picture of peace and beauty in the Tibetan countryside. During the day, observe as the yaks spend time in the pasture and venture into the hidden forest.

There are currently 37 family households living in the Palpa Village, located close to the Songtsam Glamping site.

The camp adheres to Songtsam’s principles of sustainability and eco-friendly tourism.

While minimizing the pressure on the local ecological environment, Songtsam is still able to have its guests learn about the local farming and animal husbandry that has been the way of life for generations. About a 10-minute walk from Palpa, lays the flat valley pasture, dotted with hawthorn, peach and fir trees, where local Palpa people go to venture and work.

Songtsam Glamping tent Interior

Accommodations: Songtsam Glamping Palpa

Each of the 30 luxury tents (approx. 355 sq. feet) include bedside tables, two single sofas, coffee tables, side cabinets, luggage stools and outdoor patio furniture including a table and two chairs. There are two environment-friendly toilet tents located on each side of the tent area. In addition, each tent is equipped with items such as hairdryer, kettle and stereo for guests to ensure a comfortable stay. Each tent has a private exterior deck with a platform area of approx. 538 sq. ft.. Free tea and snacks are provided at the entrance of the Glamping site.

Dining Tents

Songtsam Glamping Palpa has a total of 4 catering tents, located on the south side of the entrance area. These include 3 restaurant tents and 1 bar tent. The indoor area of each tent is approx. 1,076 sq.ft. There are 54 indoor seats, 40 outdoor seats and 10 smoking seats outside the restaurant tent. The dishes served by the restaurant are all freshly prepared by the kitchen staff. The Songtsam Palpa kitchen is able to accommodate special dietary requests if noted ahead of time upon booking.

Songtsam Glamping Palpa in the day

Leisure and Experience Tents

Songtsam Glamping Palpa has a guest leisure tent, located on the east side of the welcome area, with a space of approx. 1,076 sq.ft. Each tent includes tables and chairs and a table serving tea and snacks. The camp can organize barbecue activities if requested, and regularly organizes colorful camp activities such as bonfire parties.

Time and Distance

Songtsam Glamping Palpa is (approx. 70 mi. from Nyingchi Airport, about 1 hour and 16 minutes by car; approx. 105 mi.) from Songtsam Lodge Namcha Barwa, about 2 hours and 45 minutes by car.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Global Partner.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam visit Songtsam.com.

