Songtsam once again Presenting Sponsor of Asia Week New York

Asia Week New York Association announced that Songtsam, the award-winning luxury boutique group of hotels and tours located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, is a Presenting Sponsor for a third consecutive year.

Margaret Tao, Asia Week New York’s Executive Director, said “Songtsam is an ideal sponsor for Asia Week New York because of the great synergy between our goals of promoting further interest in Asia and collecting Asian art.”

Florence Li, Songtsam’s Director of International Sales & Marketing, said:

“We are very pleased to continue as a Presenting Sponsor of Asia Week New York because Songtsam is deeply committed to exploring and preserving the essence of Tibetan culture.”

Songtsam Founder & Chairman, Baima Duoji, started collecting art long before he established his first hotel, Songtsam Lodge Shangri-La, which is located next to the famous Songzanlin Monastery in Shangri-La. In fact, many of the Songtsam properties across the Tibetan plateau are decorated with Baima’s personal collection, with each hotel acting as a private art museum. In fact, this August, the Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum was opened within the Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La. The first floor of the Museum houses Baima’s private collections, which share a common theme of “craftsmanship and wisdom.” Songtsam aims to share the beauty of humanity’s imagination and creativity with people from all over the world and its support of Asia Week New York helps fulfill this commitment.

Ms Li noted that the September 2022 Asia Week New York includes some noteworthyChinese and Himalayan art sales:

Bonhams:

Monday, September 19

The Joan and Ted Dorf Collection of Chinese Snuff Bottles and Archers Rings

Chinese Works of Art and Paintings

Christie’s:

Tuesday, September 20 at 8:30 AM

The John C. and Susan L. Huntington Collection

Thursday and Friday, September 22 and 23 at 8:30 am

Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art

Sotheby’s:

Tuesday, September 20 at 9 am

Power/Conquest: The Forging of Empire

Tuesday, September 20 at 10 am

Dharma & Tantra (Buddhist art from Asia including Gandhara, Pala India, Kashmir, Nepal, Tibet, Korea and China)

Wednesday, September 21 at 9 am

Important Chinese Art

Kapoor Galleries

Taking center stage at Kapoor Galleries is this Schist figure of Buddha Shakyamuni, Gandhara, 2nd/3rd Century (Kushan Period). Sculpted from gray schist, the present sculpture is a fine example of traditional Gandharan art. Schist was widely used as a material in Gandharan sculptures as it allowed detailed carving. It depicts Buddha as the enlightened spiritual teacher alleviating humankind from worldly despair. 34 East 67th Street, call for hours, 212-794-2300.

About Asia Week New York

Carrying forth a mission to celebrate and promote Asian art in New York City, Asia Week New York is a collaboration of top-tier Asian art specialists, major auction houses, and world-renowned museums and Asian cultural institutions in the metropolitan New York area. The Asia Week New York Association concentrates its efforts on presenting one non-stop, event-filled week in March of every year, drawing collectors and curators from every corner of the United States and an international clientele from across the globe. The annual event fulfills the broader aim of affirming the importance of Asian art in the citywide—and nationwide—cultural scene.

Avalokiteshvara from Sothebys, A large silver-inlaid copper alloy figure, Western Tibet, 11th century

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Global Partner.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam visit songtsam.com/en/about.

