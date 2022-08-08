Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa: Virtuoso Preferred Partner

Offering Luxury and Authenticity Incorporating the Essence of Tibetan Culture

Florence Li, Director of International Sales & Marketing, Songtsam announced that the luxury Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa (Tibet) has become a Virtuoso Preferred Partner. Recently named one of the “Best Hotels & Resorts in the World” on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2022, the 50 all-suite luxury property offers its guests an authentic Tibetan Experience. Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa is part of Songtsam’s award winning boutique luxury group of Hotels, Resorts & Tours, which recently joined the Virtuoso Global Program.

“Songtsam, now a part of the Virtuoso Global Program, is especially proud that Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa has become a Virtuoso Preferred Partner,” stated Florence Li. “because this property reflects Songtsam’s strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture, through its support of the economic development of the local communities and focus on environmental conservation which we believe, also reflect the core values of Virtuoso.”

Located at an elevation of 11,975 feet, Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa, offers a spectacular view of the Potala Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The hotel itself, architecturally designed and built to reflect the work of traditional artisans, Tibetan culture and ancient wisdom, was built with slaked lime color walls, indigo carved windows and fish fin shaped facade. The interior design was inspired by the lifestyle of the local Lhasa people, decorated with Thangka paintings and wall tapestries, a decor that was typical of noble families living there centuries ago. All suites are decorated with a blend of modern and traditional Tibetan aesthetics that feature wooden floors, Tibetan carpets and handcrafted copperware. Very important at this elevation, each suite is fully equipped with oxygen concentrators to relieve AMS and ensure good rest.

The hotel features a library, café, bar area and a boutique which displays handcrafted artisan items. Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa provides its guests with two dining options: one is a Chinese & Tibetan restaurant serving local specialities, and the other is a Western restaurant offering guests an array of unique fusion dishes, a breakfast buffet, à la carte, and a selection of handpicked wines harvested from the nearby valley. The Michelin starred trained local Songtsam Linka Lhasa Chefs, incorporate farm-to-table menus, using yak meat, yak butter, milk dregs as well as other local dairy products together with highland barley and Lhasa potatoes.

Balcony View

Virtuoso Travelers Will Receive

Special rates will be available for Virtuoso Travelers

Upgrade at time of booking, subject to availability

Daily buffet breakfast for up to two guests per bedroom

$100 USD equivalent in local currency Food & Beverage credit to be utilized during stay (not combinable, not valid on room rate, no cash value if not redeemed in full)

Early Check-In / Late Check-Out, subject to availability

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Songtsam Tours Highlights Lhasa

Songtsam offers tailor made tours in the Lhasa region featuring visits to the Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor Street to experience the most vibrant bazaar in Lhasa.

An amazing day trip from Lhasa with Songtsam Tours is a drive to the Basong Tso Holy Lake and Tsozong Gongba Monastery located in the middle of the lake on Tashi Island. Following a lunch stop in a local restaurant, guests return to the Songtsam Linka Retreat Lhasa.

For guests who are interested in experiencing the full Tibet/Yunnan exploration, Songtsam Tours has an 11-night/12 day Ancient Tea Horse Road Expedition from Lhasa to Shangri-La (or vice versa).

Lobby

The Songtsam Experience

Guests will enjoy experiencing the local culture when staying at The Songtsam Hotels & Lodges. Usually located near a remote village, the hotels and lodges employ local staff and are an integral part of the surrounding landscape. Founded by Mr. Baima Duoji, in 2000, the Songtsam Group, on the 2018 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats. The 12 unique properties, found across the Tibetan Plateau (including Yunnan), offer guests luxury with authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Mr. Baima’s desire is for guests to be inspired by the ethnic groups and cultures of the region, and most importantly to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and lodges located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours is a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier and provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam click here.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the leading global network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, with more than 20,000 advisors. We partner with over 1,800 of the world’s best companies such as hotels, cruise lines, tour operators, and more. Our advisors use their personal connections and firsthand expertise to craft bespoke trips for clients, including unique experiences, special values, complimentary perks, VIP treatment, and rare access.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News