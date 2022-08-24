Songtsam and Luxury Skin Care Brand La Mer Expand Partnership

Songtsam and La Mer open four Spa de La Mers at Songtsam properties in Tibet and the Yunnan Provinces of China.

Songtsam, an award winning luxury boutique group of hotels and tours located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China, expanded their partnership with the renowned world leader in ultra-luxury skin care, La Mer, to open a Spa de La Mer at the Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La. This will be followed by the opening of 3 more Spa de La Mers at the Songtsam Lodge Lijiang, Songtsam Lodge Bome andSongtsam Lodge Namcha Barwa.

Songtsam and La Mer both have similar missions that reflect hope, healing and a deep respect for the earth’s precious resources, while utilizing these resources to assist in the journey towards optimal physical and mental healing. Songtsam’s mission to pursue and understand happiness is associated with caring for oneself from the outside and within. According to Baima Duoji, Songtsam Founder and Chairman, “the continuation of this partnership with La Mer helps Songtsam enable its guests to feel the repairing and anti-aging energy from La Mer ( the deep sea), and let their skin breathe the crisp air of the snow-capped mountains and forests surrounding them.”

La Mer’s simple and effective skin care products containing repairing and anti-aging ingredients from the deep sea gradually alleviate problems on the skin.

These rare natural elements will keep the skin looking moisturized, plumped, firm and youthful and enable one to also feel the healing of mind and body in continuous exploration.

La Mer products used at the Spa de La Mer at Songtsam Linka Retreat Shangri-La

Songtsam’s Spa de La Mer Treatments

Songtsam’s Spa de La Mer offers two types of treatments, which include the Intensive Repair Treatment (60-90 minutes) and the Gilded Luxury Rejuvenation Treatment (90-120 minutes). Either can be selected based on the individual’s personal skin problems. Intensive repair care focuses on the skin’s strength and stability against the challenges that the skin may encounter, so that the body and mind can feel relaxed. The gilded luxury rejuvenation treatment is La Mer facial star luxury anti-aging treatment, which contains the high-concentration and high-purity brand soul ingredient – Crystal Miracle Broth™ , a powerful repair and anti-aging treatment.

Songtsam also provides Songtsam Tour guests with a La Mer “Travel Skin Care Set” as a gift in their room, enabling them to begin their self-care journey from the moment they arrive.

For more information about Songtsam visit Songtsam/en/about

LA MER PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Discover a potent barrier serum for skin that’s stronger, more stable and visibly soothed. Each day, exposure to environmental stressors like pollution can cause inflammation—a root cause of premature visible signs of skin aging. With barrier-building benefits and NEW antioxidant power, The Concentrate is your double source of strength against these daily irritants. The Treatment Lotion supercharges your skin with a splash of hydration while The Eye Concentrate visibly diminishes dark circles, introducing a brighter, smoother look. Crème de la Mer finishes the complexion with tried-and-true hydration. Prepared in a signature bag for a gift-ready finish.

For more information about La Mer visit cremedelamer.com

Infinity pool at the Songtsam Lodge Bome

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels and tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Global Partner.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam visit songtsam.com/en/about

About La Mer

Crème de la Mer is a brand that represents hope, healing and one man’s deep respect for the power of the living sea. It all began over fifty years ago when Dr. Max Huber, a physicist, embarked on a healing quest after a lab accident. Twelve years and 6,000 experiments later, Miracle Broth — the legendary elixir — was born.

Since joining The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, La Mer has become the most coveted skin care brand in the world. Based in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, La Mer is a collaborative, dynamic and closely connected group that has built the brand into a global beauty powerhouse and a leader in ultra-luxury skincare.

