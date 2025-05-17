Somalia, the Most Misunderstood African Tourism Destination, is Real, Peaceful, and Unseen

Somalia is a hidden gem shining like a diamond. The Kenya Center for the Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center—Eastern Africa is championing resilience, academic innovation, and transformative narratives in one of the world’s most misunderstood destinations. eTurboNews is a proud partner of the GTRCMC

The United States tells U.S. citizens not to travel to the unseen, peaceful, and real Somalia. At the same time, the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Center, founded in Jamaica, is a key partner in implementing the revolutionary Erasmus-funded project Impactful, Inclusive, Integrated Higher Education in Eastern Africa. The Centre is helping to shine a new light on Somalia’s emerging tourism landscape and other similarly underserved regions in Eastern Africa.

Under the theme “Weaving a Future for Tourism in Somalia: Real, Peaceful, and Unseen,” the GTRCMC–EA continues to lead efforts to reposition perceptions and unlock potential through higher education and tourism resilience.

The center, domiciled at Kenyatta University in Kenya and chaired by Hon. Rebecca Miano, EGH, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife (Kenya), is a pioneering hub serving 14 Eastern African nations, including Somalia.

The Centre was established in 2019 by Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, and continues to lead on crisis preparedness, recovery, and sustainable tourism development in fragile and emerging markets.

Pictures speak more than words about how tourism can generate peace, joy and hope

In November 2024, GTRCMC–EA was recognized with the prestigious Global Resilience Award for its excellence in promoting sustainable tourism and crisis recovery. Today, the Center continues to drive change through the 3is project, which brings together 22 partners from Spain, Greece, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

Among these are leading institutions such as the University of Girona, Kenyatta University, Garissa University, Puntland State University, University of Hargeisa, Youthmakers Hub, and RACIDA, with project coordination led by Prof. Jaume Guia of the University of Girona—a strategic advisor to GTRCMC–EA.

Community engagements

From May 11–28, 2025, intensive academic and community engagements are conducted across Somalia, Turkana, and Garissa. The engagements aim to strengthen higher education and revitalize peace-building through tourism. One of the most profound revelations has come from Puntland, Somalia, where the reality starkly contrasts with prevailing global narratives.

The delegation engaged in strategic dialogues with Puntland State University, visited key partners including KAALO Aid & Development and the Puntland Development Research Centre (PDRC), and held meetings with government leaders at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

They delivered staff development workshops on EU-funded project management and innovative teaching, participated in forums with youth, vloggers, and entrepreneurs, and engaged in vibrant cultural exchange. The week showcased Puntland’s peaceful potential for academic collaboration and sustainable tourism development.

“Unlike the common perception of insecurity, there are vast areas in Somalia that are peaceful, stunning, and ripe for tourism development,” noted Director, GTRCMC–EA, Dr Esther Munyiri, following her field experience. “The beauty, authenticity, and hospitality of Somalia are overwhelming. We are witnessing the quiet revival of a sleeping giant in African tourism.”

Historically a destination celebrated for its ancient cities, pristine beaches, and cultural richness, Somalia is home to Africa’s longest coastline—over 3,300 kilometers—bordering the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Its natural diversity includes mangroves, coral reefs, waterfalls, and unique wildlife. Despite the impact of past civil unrest and instability, tourism in Somalia is resurging, led by local entrepreneurship, diaspora investment, and innovative policy.

Voices from the Frontline of Somalia’s Tourism Revival

Mr Yacob Abdalla, the Deputy Minister of Information, Telecommunications, and Tourism in Puntland, emphasized.

“I come from a marginalized region. I got lots of opportunities since I met wonderful people along the way…. So I promised myself to assist many others from similar areas to have these opportunities.”

“It’s a long and tedious process since the EU institution must be convinced that the region is safe for them to travel…. After six long years, last year, we found a partner in Spain who was convinced that it’s ok to collaborate with Somalia, who is Jaume. So far, several of these partners have already visited Europe, and Jaume has visited different parts of Somalia and Ethiopia….

Another challenge has been getting Visas for Somalia to travel. Last year, only one University made it…which is a good start…

[5/16/25, 13:34:17] Sharon Parris-Chambers: We have 3 weeks of activities in Somalia, Turkana and Garissa.

We are trying to create peace through internationalization and tourism.

The expected outcome is that we shall make war very expensive, since the locals will have a lot to lose… Then the Youth and children will have a chance to enjoy a free life with equal opportunities with the rest of the world…

“We have put in place clear policies to guide product development and marketing. The diaspora is not only returning as tourists but also investing in the sector. With improved security and better media representation, we are seeing real growth.”

Key efforts by the Ministry include a new National Tourism Policy, infrastructure upgrades, and increased private sector investment. The Somalia Investment Promotion Office highlights tourism as a priority sector, while events like the 2024 Somali Travel & Tourism Expo and simplified visa procedures are building new momentum.

Air connectivity is improving with operational international airports in Mogadishu, Hargeisa, and Garowe, and the emergence of high-quality hotels reflects rising standards in hospitality. Influencers, journalists, and content creators are now pivotal in reshaping Somalia’s global image, highlighting the country’s beauty, peace, and potential.

A Path Forward: From Promise to Practice

To translate Somalia’s tourism promise into tangible progress, the GTRCMC–EA and its partners have outlined a series of actionable outcomes to foster sustainable growth.

These include piloting international tourism in peaceful regions with targeted marketing strategies; introducing local tourism and hospitality training programmes through Somali universities and colleges; easing visa processes and increasing direct international flight connections; and developing eco-lodges alongside continued investment in high-standard hotels. Enhancing road infrastructure between key cities and promoting diplomatic recognition of stable regions—based on continuous risk assessments—are also critical. Furthermore, empowering storytelling through customer testimonials and local media is essential in reshaping global perceptions of Somalia. With the right policy, investment, and academic frameworks, Somalia holds the potential to emerge as a flagship destination for resilient, community-driven, and sustainable tourism in Africa.