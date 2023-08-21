Somalia Bans TikTok, Telegram and 1xBet Over ‘Terror Threat’

“Bad practices” promoted by terrorist groups on social media sites pose a threat to Somalia’s safety and stability.

Federal Government of Somalia Communication and Technology Minister Jama Hassan Khalif issued a statement yesterday, announcing that the country’s government has decided to ban social network platforms TikTok and Telegram, and the online gambling site 1xBetsaid, due to “terrorists and immoral groups” using those sites to “spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public.”

Somalia’s Communications Ministry chief said “bad practices” promoted by terrorist groups on social media sites pose a threat to the country’s safety and stability, adding that it is working to protect the moral conduct of Somalians.

According to the minister, Somali internet service providers have been ordered to disable access to the banned social networking platforms by August 24.

“You are being ordered to shut down the applications mentioned above by Thursday, August 24, 2023,” Khalif said.

“Anyone who does not follow this order will face clear and appropriate legal measures,” the minister added.

Al-Shabaab, a jihadist militant organization, has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s central government for nearly two decades, is said to use Telegram and TikTok on a regular basis to communicate their activities, which include the publication of videos, press releases, and audio interviews with their commanders.

Last year, the Somali government ordered the suspension of more than 40 social media pages that it claimed the al-Shabab group was using to spread “sham” anti-Islam and “good culture” messages.