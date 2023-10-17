Solomon Islands Travel Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News NewsBrief Transportation News

Solomon Islands Opens New Airport

19 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Munda International Airport terminal has been officially opened in the Solomon Islands.

Constructed at a cost of US$23.6 million, co-funded by the Solomon Islands Government, the World Bank, and the New Zealand Government, the airport’s original infrastructure has been completely transformed with a new terminal building for both domestic and international traffic and a runway extension enabling much larger aircraft to land there.

Munda serves as a gateway to several tourism hotspots in the Solomon Islands’ western region, including the Marovo Lagoon and Gizo.

The expanded runway and airport facilities has enabled Solomon Airlines to re-initiate direct services from Munda to Brisbane with services departing on Saturdays. These meld with a domestic schedule adjusted to offer same-day services to Munda, Gizo, Seghe and other domestic destinations.

Construction of the Munda Airport Improvement Project was undertaken by the China Harbor Engineering Company and the China Civil Engineering Company (CCEE).

