Solo Traveling Gen Z Ladies Spend Big In Europe

Generation Z—abbreviated to Gen Z—refers to the generation born between 1997 and 2012. This highly adaptable age group has a diverse mix of ages, with the oldest turning 28 this year and the youngest turning 13.
According to the European Travel Commission, Gen Z travelers are more likely to:
- Return and add more value to destinations over time
- Discover new travel destinations off the beaten path
- Incorporate technology such as apps into trip planning
- Gain personal cultural benefits and contribute to the local communities that they visit
Gen Z women traveling solo, pop-culture-inspired itineraries, and a widening technology divide between large platforms and smaller operators are among the key forces reshaping the multi-day tour industry, according to new research from Travel Experiences Intelligence.
