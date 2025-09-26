Solo Traveling Gen Z Ladies Spend Big In Europe

Generation Z is a big consideration for travel companies as they become a key market segment. Let’s look at how they plan, book, and manage their travel itineraries.

Generation Z—abbreviated to Gen Z—refers to the generation born between 1997 and 2012. This highly adaptable age group has a diverse mix of ages, with the oldest turning 28 this year and the youngest turning 13.

According to the European Travel Commission, Gen Z travelers are more likely to:

Return and add more value to destinations over time

Discover new travel destinations off the beaten path

Incorporate technology such as apps into trip planning

Gain personal cultural benefits and contribute to the local communities that they visit

Gen Z women traveling solo, pop-culture-inspired itineraries, and a widening technology divide between large platforms and smaller operators are among the key forces reshaping the multi-day tour industry, according to new research from Travel Experiences Intelligence.