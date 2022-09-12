Society of American Travel Writers announce award winners

As travel and travel journalism continue to enjoy a resurgence, the 38th Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition presented over 100 awards, chosen from a near-record 1,438 entries, led by Outside Magazine, which won 12 awards, The New York Times with 10 and nine for Travel + Leisure.
