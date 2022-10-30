SMEs Matter Big In Tourism: WTN Bali Summit to Set Global Trend

The World Tourism Network just announced its upcoiming global travel and tourism summit Feb 6-8 in Bali, Indonesia.

Bali has been transforming as the center of the world not only for travel and tourism but also for the World economy and world peace.

Putin and Zelenskyy in Bali?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be in Bali next month. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 15-16 November 2022 in Bali.

The WTN Bali Declaration

The World Tourism Network recognized this and introduced the Bali Declaration. It will be presented this month to the G20 leaders, and hopefully to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations as well.

The World Tourism Network Global Networking Summit Bali

The World Tourism Network also announced its own 2023 Global Networking Summit to take place in Bali February 6-8 in Bali.

Sellers, buyers, and experts of the global travel and tourism industry will meet at the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa February 6-8, 2023 for this global travel industry summit unlike no other.

The focus at the summit is not only on recognizing the special responsibility of tourism in world peace but also on the importance of the role of medium and small-size businesses in the travel sector.

How SMEs in tourism can compete

How to compete in today’s business environment? Sellers and buyers attending the Summit will discuss this with experts.

SMEs matter would be a good theme for the 2023 summit. The theme will be released at an upcoming press conference on November 3, 2022. Journalists are invited to attend virtually or if in Bali also in person.

Combine a tourism summit with a holiday of a lifetime

Delegates to the WTN 2023 Summit will be invited to combine the holiday of their lifetime with the most important summit in their professional career. Members from 128 member WTN countries are expected to attend, including sellers from numerous international travel and tourism destinations.

No Lecture, but interactive Discussions

“We are focusing on round table discussion to give participants the tools to succeed in today’s sales climate. It’s an opportunity for delegates to enjoy a holiday of a lifetime and 3 days of education and meeting to generate new profitable business. We like delegates to meet new sellers, discuss niche markets and meet buyers from Indonesia and many other WTN destinations.”, says Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman of the World Tourism Network.

Mudi Astuti, chapter chair-woman of WTN Indonesia added: “Our team is already working around the clock to make this summit different, more productive, and allow delegates to combine this summit with a spectacular family vacation to our beautiful Island of the Gods.”

Support by Tourism Officials

“We want to thank not only our Minister of Tourism, the Bali Tourism Board, our sponsors such as the Bank of Indonesia, WMI Assosiasi Wisata Medis Indonesia, and many more stakeholders working with us to make this WTN Summit different and a huge success.”

The Bali Tourism Board, the government of Indonesia, and the Bank of Indonesia have some surprises planned.

Delegates will experience a cultural experience, the best food in the world, new business opportunities, and introductions.

Heroes Award

The Heroes awards will be special excitement during the gala dinner.

Discussions will be touching topics about new niche markets, MICE, medical tourism, safety, and security. The outcome for delegates should be a way to increase revenue and compete with the big guys in the world of tourism.

G20 to recognize the important role of tourism

Many WTN members and tourism leaders already signed the World Tourism Network Bali Declaration for G20 leaders. The declaration says:

World Tourism Network calls on all G20 participants to be an ambassador of world peace and remember that tourism cannot function without peace.

The WTN calls upon the G20 leaders to recognize the important role of tourism, specifically in creating peace through understanding and empathy.

The WTN also calls upon the G20’s leadership to recognize the Bali tourism industry’s important role in ensuring this summit is a logistical success.

What is World Tourism Network?

World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, it brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders. By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in more than 128 countries.

