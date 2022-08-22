Smart Card Market Size to Grow by USD $32.79 Billion, Majority of Growth to Originate from North America – Market.us

Global smart card sales were valued at $14.08 Billion in 2021. They are expected to rise to $32.79 Billion by 2032. This is a 8.8% annual growth rate from 2020 to 2032. A smartcard is a card with embedded memory and a microcontroller within a contact pad. It connects to a reader using either short-range wireless communication or direct physical contact standards, such as NFC or radio frequency identification (RFID). Smart cards have encryption that protects in-memory information. They are also generally tamper-resistant. Smart cards equipped with a microcontroller chip can perform on-card processing functions and manipulate data stored in the chip’s memory.

The rising consumer preference for cashless payments and the increased use of embedded circuits in healthcare, retail, and hospitality will impact the industry. Technological proliferation has also led to new techniques like multi-component and contactless card facilities.

Devices embedded with embedded circuit chips or microcontrollers allow organizations to offer their customers secure payment options, authentication, and data storage. The technology can also reduce operational costs, as manufacturing and handling costs are very low.

The high cost of chip cards and the reluctance of payment merchants to adopt capital-intensive point-of-sale (POS) terminals are expected to limit smart card market growth. These machines are also expensive to develop and manufacture, which can deter vendors’ interests.

Driving Factors

Drivers: Pandemic had sparked the demand for contactless (Tap and Pay) payments

Consumer awareness of the benefits of tap-and-pay cards had been low before the pandemic. With the spread and outbreak of COVID-19, contactless payments have become popular. During the pandemic, people used contactless payment options for groceries and household items. This forced them to be more distant and limited in contact. Customers try to minimize their exposure during transactions. Many people started to consider contactless (tap and pay) cards the fastest and most secure way to pay. Consumers believed tap-and-pay payment methods and cards were the best way to stop the spread of the virus. The virus was not prevented from spreading by checks and cash. Tap-and-pay cards have been viewed as the most secure and preferred payment method.

Drivers: Rapid adoption of smart cards in the Healthcare Market

Healthcare smart cards offer greater privacy and security for managing personal data, such as identities and health records. This smart card also verifies a patient’s identity during treatment and assists in managing their health system. Smart cards are expected to grow in popularity in healthcare due to the increasing use of smart cards for patient data management and patient management. Smart card adoption is expected to rise in the healthcare industry because smart cards can be used more often and reduce the likelihood of making mistakes. These smart cards also have an embedded electronic circuit that reduces the chance of fraud and medical identity theft. These factors will cause a boom in the healthcare smart card market. The market will continue to grow as patients demand better care and lower fraud rates. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in fraud related to medical benefits and other forms of healthcare fraud. Many national governments are looking into smart cards to access citizens’ medical records. Healthcare insurance companies use smart health cards to increase claim regulation and other medical practices.

Restraining Factors

Restraint: The high infrastructure costs and security concerns that accompany data theft are all reasons for concern



Due to their many benefits, smart cards have attracted a lot of consumer interest in recent years. Their cost is one factor that hinders the growth of smart card markets. Setting up smart cards for access control or other purposes is expensive. Readers must read encryptions and get the information needed to grant physical or logical access to smart cards. These readers require additional costs to be deployed. The average cost of smart card readers is USD 50-$300. Smart cards cost between USD 2 and USD 10. These cards are more expensive if they have high-capacity chips with advanced capabilities. Multifunctional smart cards will require a higher initial investment than conventional cards to equip employees.

Key Market Trends

BFSI drives market



BFSI has adopted smart cards to provide many benefits, including personal data protection and secure data transaction. Smart cards are used in BFSI as access control, credit, and debit cards. By using cryptographic protocols, smart cards can be used as electronic wallets. You can load funds to the smart card and transfer them to accounts or vending machines.



Since the banking industry has seen the benefits of magnetic stripe technology for years, it has moved to microprocessor-on-card technology. The fraud rate has been steadily rising for the past decade. Due to the growing demand for smartcards for secure payments, they are likely to increase sharply by 2020.



Technology advancements led to an increase in fraudulent transactions. The digital transformation occurred in the card and payments industry with new payment methods, such as EMV chips and PIN cards. BFSI is seeing a high level of adoption because smart cards have data that is difficult to decode.

Latest Developments

In January 2002, IDEMIA signed a contract for four years with Jyske Bank. Jyske Bank is the second-largest Danish bank. This decision allows Denmark to offer a new recycled plastic card for payment.

Watchdata (China) joined forces with Zwipe to launch wearables for banks in multiple regions.

Key Market Segments

Type

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Memory Cards

CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards

Application

Secure identity applications

Healthcare applications

Payment applications

Telecommunications applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

