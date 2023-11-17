Small Plane Crashed in Maine

A 62-year-old pilot experienced a minor plane crash in Maine due to engine failure close to an airport. The single-engine yellow plane ended up nose-down in a wooded area, but the pilot, Bradley Marson, was found walking around the scene by a state trooper. Although he suffered minor injuries, he was evaluated by medical personnel and later taken to the hospital.

The pilot reported that his engine failed shortly after taking off from Limington-Harmon Airport in Limington. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified by the FAA as a Skyraider II, manufactured by Flying K Enterprise. This model is recognized within the aviation community as an affordable ultralight plane.