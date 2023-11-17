NewsBrief Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Safer Travel

Small Plane Crashed in Maine

Add Comment
5 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Plane Crash,maine, Small Plane Crashed in Maine, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

A 62-year-old pilot experienced a minor plane crash in Maine due to engine failure close to an airport. The single-engine yellow plane ended up nose-down in a wooded area, but the pilot, Bradley Marson, was found walking around the scene by a state trooper. Although he suffered minor injuries, he was evaluated by medical personnel and later taken to the hospital.

The pilot reported that his engine failed shortly after taking off from Limington-Harmon Airport in Limington. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The aircraft involved in the crash was identified by the FAA as a Skyraider II, manufactured by Flying K Enterprise. This model is recognized within the aviation community as an affordable ultralight plane.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing