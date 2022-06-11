Airlines Airport Breaking Travel News Country | Region Montenegro Newsletter Turkey

Small Montenegro is a big two city Destination for Turkish Airlines

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Turkish Airlnes in Montenegro
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Montenegro may be a small country, but not too small for Turkish airlines to fly to two cities in Montenegro. This is excellent news for Montenegro tourism.

Turkish Airlines is starting its flights to Tivat as its second destination in Montenegro after its operations to the capital Podgorica.

Tivat is a coastal town in southwest Montenegro, located in the Bay of Kotor. As of 2011, its population was 9,367. Tivat is the center of Tivat Municipality, which is the smallest municipality by area in Montenegro.

The first flight to Tivat Airport from İstanbul Airport was operated on 11 June on a B737-800 type aircraft with TC-JVR tail number.

Turkish Airlines arrives in Tivat, Montenegro

Attending the flag carrier’s first flight to Tivat, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşisaid during the ceremony at the airport: “As we are starting our operations to our second destination in Montenegro, a country we share historical ties with, we are connecting Tivat to 128 countries of the world as our 340th destination. As a center of attraction with its wonderful location, history, rich cuisine and beauty of the Adriatic coast, we are happy to connect Tivat with the world with our wide flight network.”

Distinguishing itself with its ports, beaches, natural beauties and historical locations, coast city Tivat is also quite close with other historical and touristic cities such as Cetinje (old capital), Kotor, Budva, Stari Bar and Ulcinj.

Increasing the number of destinations in its flight network to 340 with Tivat, flag carrier brand will be operating its Tivat flights 3 days a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays until 31 October 2022.

Flight NumberDaysDepartureArrival
TK1095Saturdayİstanbul07:1008:20Tivat
TK1096SaturdayTivat09:1012:00İstanbul
TK1097Monday, Thursdayİstanbul16:3017:40Tivat
TK1098Monday, ThursdayTivat18:3021:20İstanbu
About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

