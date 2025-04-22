SLHTA and SUNx Sign Historic MOU in Celebration of Earth Day 2025

In celebration of Earth Day 2025, the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association ( SLHTA ) and the SUNx Institute ( SUNx ) have officially signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the transition to a climate-resilient, low-carbon tourism industry in Saint Lucia.

The agreement signals a shared commitment to protecting the planet and empowering communities through climate-smart tourism initiatives. The partnership will support SLHTA member properties in aligning their operations with the principles of Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) – travel that is measured, green, 2050-ready, and climate-resilient, as defined by the SUNx Institute / SUNx Malta.

SUNx, a global leader in CFT advocacy, offers practical tools and training to help destinations and businesses build climate action plans, reduce carbon footprints, and meet the goals of the United Nations 2030/2050 Green and Clean Roadmap. Participants will be included in the CFT Registry, connecting Saint Lucia to an expanding global ecosystem of responsible travel businesses and environmentally conscious consumers.

Chief Executive Officer of the SLHTA, Mr. Noorani M. Azeez, emphasized:

“This Earth Day reminds us that the time to act boldly for our environment is now.”

“Through this partnership with the SUNx Institute, we reaffirm our dedication to placing regenerative tourism at the heart of our development strategy. The SLHTA believes in a tourism model that not only sustains but also revitalizes our communities and ecosystems. We invite all our members to take advantage of this initiative and be leaders in the Caribbean’s climate response.”

SUNx President, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, remarked:

“This MOU embodies the spirit of Earth Day 2025 and underscores the power of partnerships under SDG 17. Together with the SLHTA, we aim to inspire transformational change – helping tourism operators embed climate action at the core of their business practices.”

As the world unites under the Earth Day 2025 theme, “Planet vs. Plastics”, this collaboration also prioritizes plastic reduction, waste minimization, and sustainable supply chains as essential components of tourism innovation.

The SLHTA and SUNx encourage all stakeholders—travelers, businesses, and governments – to join us in embracing Climate Friendly Travel as a key solution to climate change and a pathway to a fairer, cleaner, and more hopeful future for all.

Happy Earth Day 2025!

SLHTA

As the principal tourism private sector agency in Saint Lucia, the SLHTA is responsible for facilitating tourism sector development and management in Saint Lucia. The SLHTA is a private non-profit membership organization that functions as the “official organization and national spokesperson” for the hospitality industry and its wide membership.

SUNx

Strong Universal Network is an EU based global organization, inspired by UN Sustainability & Climate activist; researches, teaches and advances Climate Friendly Travel, through its operational arm SUNx Malta.