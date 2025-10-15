Ski Passes in Austria, Can Now be Used All Over the World

Ischgl is now also part of the Ikon Pass network. With the Ikon Pass, winter sports fans from all over the world have access to over 60 ski resorts in America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan – including, for the first time, the cross-border Silvretta Arena Ischgl/Samnaun .

Fifty million euros are invested in the modernization of the Silvretta Arena. Three state-of-the-art 8-seater D-Line chairlifts, equipped with seat heating, weather protection hoods, and the innovative AURO system for automatic entry and exit monitoring, will be built by the 2026/27 winter season.

All chairlifts will have thematically designed chair backs (Top of the Mountain Concerts, history of the lift company Silvrettaseilbahn AG, Silvretta Therme (spa) Ischgl) and will be equipped with photovoltaic modules.

From 11 to 13 December 2025, the Ischgl Trophy will also celebrate its premiere – an exclusive tennis event featuring stars such as Dominic Thiem and Tommy Haas. The venue is the Tennis Centre Ischgl. A world record gondola made from 400,000 LEGO® bricks is now on display at the valley station of the 3-S Pardatschgratbahn A2. The record-breaking gondola is nearly 14 feet high, about 8 feet long, and 7.5 feet wide. The work of art, created as part of a joint project with guests—including many children—impresses with its attention to detail, featuring artistically designed window areas with iconic Ischgl motifs.

Top of the Mountain Opening Concert with Rita Ora

Ischgl kicks off the 2025/26 winter season with pop star Rita Ora on 29 November 2025: Rita will put on a spectacular show against the nighttime mountain backdrop at the legendary “Top of the Mountain Opening Concert.” The concert will begin at 6 pm in the parking lot of the Silvrettabahn cable car. The day ski pass (95 Euro for adults, 60 Euro for children) also serves as an admission ticket. The Silvretta Arena will open for skiing two days before the concert, on 27 November 2025.

Since her debut album ORA in 2012, Rita Ora has stormed the international charts with hits such as Anywhere, Your Song, I Will Never Let You Down, and Let You Love Me and has received multiple platinum awards. Her unmistakable mix of pop, R&B, and dance, combined with energetic live shows, thrills fans worldwide. Tickets are now available online.

Ischgl has been making music history for three decades with global stars taking to the stage every year and transforming the ski resort into a glittering international music metropolis. From Elton John on the very first snow stage to Robbie Williams in a snowstorm – these concerts have written music history.

Freeride Arena

Ischgl is also home of one of Europe’s most significant freeride areas – pristine powder descents in front of you, and fresh tracks behind you: One of the top benefits of Ischgl’s Freeride Arena is that many lines are located in direct proximity to the groomed slopes – aka lifts and gondolas .. this means that you can skip the long and strenuous ascent and make better use of your time and carve more lines! To ensure everyone can enjoy the mountains safely, freeriding courses for all levels are offered regularly, with safety as a top priority!

You can explore the Piz Val Gronda area at nearly 8500 feet and the Ravaischer Salaas. Piz Val Gronda has wide descents, playful crests and troughs, a perfect spot for freeriders that don’t have decades of experience. The Ravaischer Salaas area is like a rollercoaster ride. You can choose your starting point according to your skill level. The line takes you across wide descents, narrow draws and a ravine that runs all the way to Samnaun in Switzerland. There’s even a waterfall along the way!