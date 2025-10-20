SKAL@50 Business Connect Expo at Shangri-La Bengaluru

SKAL International Bengaluru, one of the most vibrant chapters of SKAL International India, commemorated its Golden Jubilee Celebration in a grand manner on 18th October, 2025 at Shangri-La Bengaluru, marking five decades of leadership, camaraderie, and enduring service to the travel and tourism fraternity in Karnataka and beyond. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of SKAL office-bearers, government officials, eminent dignitaries, and tourism industry professionals from across India.

The celebrations were inaugurated with by key dignitaries including the Mr. D. Venkateshan, Regional Director, India Tourism South, Mr. NSN Mohan, SKAL International Vice President 2026 & President Elect 2027, Mr. Sanjeev Mehra, SKAL India National President, Ms. Manimegalai, President, SKAL Bengaluru, and Mr. Rohit Hangal, National Secretary, SKAL India.

The inaugural address by President Ms. Manimegalai set the tone for a day of celebration and business collaboration, highlighting the club’s journey and commitment to the ideals of friendship and sustainable tourism under SKAL’s guiding motto, “Doing Business Among Friends.”

Business Connect Expo

The morning session featured the SKAL@50 Business Connect Expo, a dynamic B2B marketplace that showcased over 30 sellers and attracted 150+ buyers representing hotels, destinations, DMCs, airlines, and travel service providers. The expo provided a platform for direct engagement, brand promotions, and partnership opportunities, reinforcing Bengaluru’s role as a key tourism hub.

The event also included vibrant cultural performances, presentations by India Tourism & sponsor recognitions.

Evening Gala and Keynote Session

The evening celebration was graced by a keynote address by acclaimed actor, theatre artist, and filmmaker Mr. Prakash Belavadi, who emphasized collaboration and creativity as the cornerstones of tourism growth. Addresses by Mr. NSN Mohan, Mr. Shekar Divadkar (President, SKAL Asia), and Mr. Sanjeev Mehra further highlighted SKAL Bengaluru’s leadership and achievements within India and the global network.

Past presidents who shaped the club’s legacy were felicitated during the occasion honoring their contributions. The event concluded with the traditional SKAL Toast, followed by an entertainment segment and networking dinner, symbolizing the club’s spirit of unity and friendship.

A Legacy of Five Decades

Celebrating its 50th year, SKAL International Bengaluru continues to embody the ideals of professional fellowship and sustainable growth within the tourism community. The Golden Jubilee served as both a tribute to the club’s rich legacy and a vision for the next era of global collaboration.