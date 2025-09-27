SKAL World Congress in Cusco Opens with Sustainable Tourism Awards Announced

Skål International opens its yearly summit in Cusco, Peru. It announced the winners of the 2025 Sustainable Tourism Awards, in a historic edition that brought together 106 entries from 30 countries, competing across eight categories that reflect the global commitment to responsible, ethical, and innovative tourism.

At SKAL International, this competition has recognized best practices in sustainable tourism since 2002, aiming to highlight exemplary initiatives that serve as models and inspiration for businesses, organizations, and tourist destinations worldwide.

84th SKAL International World Congress in Peru is Open

The Award Ceremony took place during the Opening of the 84th Skål International World Congress, held in Cusco, Peru, on September 26, in the presence of the Skål International Executive Board, presided over by Australian Denise Scrafton, along with other global and local Skål International authorities. Adding to the prestige of the event was the presence of senior Peruvian officials.

Skål International is delighted to announce that the 2025 Sustainable Tourism Awards have shattered previous participation records.

The awards were supported and independently evaluated by an exceptional jury, comprising the official partners of the competition. Our sincere thanks to

SKAL Sustainable Tourism Award Winners for 2025

Ion Vilcu , Director of the UN Tourism Affiliate Members Department, of which Skål International has been a proud affiliate member since 1984;

Patricio Azcárate Díaz , Secretary General of Biosphere Tourism and the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), partners since 2018, that generously offer each winner a one-year subscription to the Biosphere Sustainable platform for customized sustainability planning and recognition; and

Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, a partner since 2023, has offered a free one-year membership to all winners and a 50% discount to other participants, giving them access to exclusive resources and a global network of responsible travelers.

The ceremony featured remarks by Fabian Román, member of the RTI Board of Directors, who emphasized the positive impact that Biosphere Tourism and the Responsible Tourism Institute are generating in Latin America, promoting sustainability models aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Presented by José Luis Quintero, Director of Sustainability at Skål International, the winners were announced, to whom we extend our heartfelt congratulations for their valuable work in favor of more sustainable tourism.