Skal Students Rub Elbows with Tourism Leaders

“What was your ID number?” was a popular question among AU students and alumni at the recent SKAL International Bangkok Networking Night, as a student’s ID number provides insight into their graduation date. Many of the more seasoned alumni said with a laugh, “I’m not telling you my ID number!”

Dr. Scott Smith, from Assumption University’s MSME Business School’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM), was thrilled to see students, past and present, including Ms. Auranat Saenghiran. Ms. Auranat attended the event representing the company she recently joined, Move Ahead Media.

The best and brightest of Dr. Scott’s HTM students were quick to confirm their attendance and eager to network with today’s tourism industry leaders. Mr. Nanda Aung Si (Nanda) stated, “I’m happy to have the chance to focus on my professional development in addition to the educational development received at University.” Kaizhu Luosang (Alex) echoed those sentiments, agreeing, “This networking night was a great chance to get dressed up and meet the leaders in Thailand’s tourism industry face-to-face.”

Mr. Chanon Juengcharoenpoon (Kim) used this opportunity to look for a future internship and, with his CV in hand, was able to receive valuable feedback as longtime Skalleague Tom Sorensen, Thailand’s most recognized Headhunter and Managing Partner at Tom Sorensen Recruitment (Thailand), generously took the time to counsel Khun Chanon and offer advice regarding how to improve his CV to land his dream job. “The SKAL Networking Night was a lovely evening, a blend of experiences and new beginnings, with old and new friendships, ” said HTM student Mubtasim Sirhan (Sebastian).

“The venue was fantastic, the food was excellent, the service was stellar, and the event exceeded all expectations.”

Dr. Scott appreciatively told Alexander Schillinger, GM, who generously offered a discounted rate so that students could attend this event at the iconic Sukhothai Hotel (sukhothai.com) The Sukhothai Hotel’s recent accolades include Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards, receiving #1 City Hotel in Bangkok, #4 Hotel among all Asian Cities, and #37 Hotel Worldwide, as well as the top 10 Hotels in Bangkok Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 from Conde Nast Traveler, USA (October 2020).

Skål International (skal.org) is the world’s largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who network with each other to address issues of common interest, improve business networks and promote destinations. To join the next SKAL Bangkok event, send a message to [email protected]

