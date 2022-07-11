SKAL says no to changes

SKAL is the oldest, largest and most conservative travel and tourism association in the world. Progressive changes were turned down today.

The proposed changes by the SKAL Governance Committee and the Statues Bylaws Committee had been voted down.

According to the Election Buddy results:

338 voting delegates were registered.

314 voting delegates cast their votes with 4 abstentions.

188 Delegates representing 61% voted YES for acceptance. of the Statues Amendments.

122 Delegates representing 39% voted NO for acceptance. of the Statues Amendments.

The proposal to change the governance of Skål International has been put on a mandate by two Committees established in January 2022: The Governance Committee and the Statues Bylaws Committee.

These committees had 40 members representing all areas of Skål International who have been serving in the organization currently or in the past as International Presidents, Area Committee and/or National Committee Presidents, International Council President, and International Councilors.

These committees were not exclusive. An open call was made to all to join and given the opportunity to be a part of the plan for the future of our beloved organization.

On July 09, 2022, Skål International conducted an Extraordinary General Assembly (EOGA) to discuss this proposal. Prior to the EOGA all Area Committees, National Committees, and IPPs have been invited on Zoom calls to review the plan and discuss the details.

The Skål International General Secretariat sent out the ballots after the closing of the EOGA on July 9h, 2022 at 20.00 Madrid time.

The voting was allowed for 36 hours. The results were opened today July 11th at 8.00 am Madrid time on a recorded session.This happened with the two scrutineers former SKAL Presidents Bill Rheaume, Lavonne Wittmann, Matanyah Hecht, and Auditors Rafael Millan, Carlos Banks, and president Burcin Turkkan.

Although 61% of the delegates voted for the acceptance of the change in governance as proposed, due to the current statutes requiring that 2/3 of the voting delegates voted to approve, the proposed changes to the Statues have NOT passed as it required 66%.

SKAL President Turkkan, who had fought for the change to take place said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank the members of the Governance and Statues/Bylaws Committee as well as the Executive Board members who were their liaisons, who worked over 100 hours to put forward a solution to current Skål International’s governance structure. The great intention was the adoption of the organization to the current changing trajectory of the industry globally and expectations of the future generations.

A separate statement will be sent out reflecting further review of the results.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News