Skal International: Twenty-year commitment to sustainability in tourism

Since 2002, Skal International, the global organization for tourism leaders, has been recognizing the commitment to sustainability by various categories of businesses and other travel industry entities by giving out awards in a worldwide competition.

“Nothing is more important to the long-term success of the travel industry more than the practice of strong sustainability policies by businesses, government agencies, and consumers,” said 2022 Skal International President Burcin Turkkan. “Skal is proud to be showing leadership on sustainability with our awards, now in their twentieth year.”

There are fifty projects entered in the 2022 competition in nine categories – community and government projects, countryside and biodiversity, educational institutions/programs and media, major tourist attractions, marine and coastal, rural accommodation, tour operators/travel agents, tourists’ transportation, and urban accommodation.

The 2022 judges for these awards are Ion Vilcu, United Nations World Tourism Organization; Patricio Azcarate Diaz de Losada, Responsible Tourism Institute & Biosphere Tourism; and Cuneyt Kuru, Aquaworld Belek by MP.

The awards will be presented at the Skal World Congress, October 13-18, in Rijeka, Croatia.

“Skal looks forward to continuing and expanding its commitment to sustainability,” said Turkkan.

“Tere is nothing more critical for the travel industry than making sustainability a cornerstone to every element of best tourist practices.”