Skal International to inaugurate World Congress and Annual General Assembly in Málaga

On November 1, 2023, Skal International will commence a 4-day event, featuring a comprehensive agenda and attracting over 250 participants from 33 countries. The event will be highlighted by the annual report from President Juan I. Steta and will also include the announcement of the election results for Directors representing the 14 regions under the new Governance Model approved last year. The event will further showcase presentations from various Committees that have been diligently working throughout the year, along with other significant distinctions and recognitions.

“We are very excited to be here in this beautiful city of Málaga for our World Congress and Annual General Assembly and minutes away from our headquarters in Torremolinos”, said President Juan I. Steta who will also be announcing the result of the elections for the new members of the Board of Directors which will begin 2024 under a new governance model.

“We are ready to begin a new era in our organization.”

“One with more inclusiveness and representation from all areas of the world where we have a presence,” commented Steta.

The Opening Ceremony of the Skal International World Congress 2023 will take place on November 2 at the Auditorio Edgar Neville in Málaga, Spain, with the traditional Flag Parade Ceremony, a Skal International tradition honoring all countries present at the World Congress and the participation of local and international dignitaries from governmental entities and organizations.

The inauguration event will also feature the announcement of the winners of the Skal International Sustainable Tourism Awards 2023, a prestigious initiative that the organization has been promoting since 2002, with a record number of 68 participants from 18 countries this year, to be attended by distinguished institutional authorities, including Mr. Ion Vilcu, Director for Affiliate Members, U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and Ms. Yolanda Bazán, Head of Certification Process Department, Responsible Tourism Institute.

Skal International is an advocate of global tourism, focused on its benefits–happiness, good health, friendship, and long life. Founded in 1934, Skal International is the only organization of tourism professionals worldwide promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry. For more information, please visit www.skal.org