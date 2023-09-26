Skal International Salutes the Tourism Industry on Its Day

On December 16, 1932, a group of prominent group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulie, and Georges Ithier of the tourism industry got together motivated by their strong international friendships and formed what grew to be the largest tourism organization based on a fundamental concept that is, still today, a strong motivator of personal and business relationships – FRIENDSHIP.

Over 88 years later and still going strong, Skal International is still the most desirable and dynamic tourism organization worldwide. With over 12,000 members around the world, they have just recently taken a major step in modernizing their governance structure. All regions of the organization will be represented on the board and inclusiveness will guide the new model adapting it to the new industry trends with visions of growth and sustainability.

Today, on the day we celebrate Tourism, SKAL is about to make the next important move towards its important place within the tourism world.

Elections will be held, under the new governance model, to update the road map to a stronger organization through diversity, inclusion, and active participation.

Skal says on this World Tourism Day, let’s all celebrate with a vision of unity, sustainable practices, and, most of all, delivering what our industry does best – good service, welcoming smiles, and a world of experiences that will generate unforgettable memories for all travelers.

Skal international strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits of “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception, Skal International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship and uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org