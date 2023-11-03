Skal International Reveals Election Results for 2024

Votes were cast during the Annual General Assembly of the Skal international organization held on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Malaga, Spain, for the 2024 Executive Board, Auditors, and Membre d’Honneur distinction.
It was also voted upon that site of the 2025 Skal International World Congress will be in Cusco, Peru.
ELECTION RESULTS
President 2024: Annette Cardenas
Vice President 2024 & President Elect 2025: Denise Scrafton
Auditor (2024-2025): Rafael Juan Millan Perez
Deputy Auditor (2024): Suresh A R
Dirctors & Deputy Directors:
USA
Director: Andres Hayes
Deputy Director: Richard Scinta
Canada, Bahamas
Director: Marc Rheaume
Deputy Director: Jean-Francois Cote
Mexico
Director: Enrique Flores
Deputy Director: Ricardo Cordova
Germany
Director: Toni Ritter
Deputy Director: Franziska During
Switzerland
Director: Sonia Spinelli
Deputy Director: Jorge de la Torre Koch
Northern Europe
Director: Bertrand Petyt
Deputy Director: Kari Halonen
Southern Europe
Director: Josa Luis Quintero
Deputy Director: Irena Persic Zivadinov
Turikye
Director: Asuman Tariman
Deputy Director: Deniz Anapa
India
Director: Mohan NSN
Deputy Director: Sanjay Datta
Asia
Director: Kitty Wong
Deputy Director: Kevin Sydney Rautenbach
Oceania
Director: Bruca Garrett
Deputy Director: Graham Mann
Africa
Director: Olukemi Soetan
Deputy Director: Fiona Angelico
Membre D’Honneur of Skal International:
George Booth, Perth Australia
Dilip Borawaka, Pune, India
Leighton Cameron, Christchurch, New Zealand
Partha Chatterjee, Bombay, India, Posthumously
Abimbola Durosinmi-Etti, Lagos, Nigeria
Charles Fabian, Coimbatore, India
Frances Fausett, Darwin, Australia,
Augusto Minei, Roma, Italy
Sabrina Nayudu, Chennai, India
Ganesh P, Coimbatore, India
Leonard William Pullen, Orlando, USA
Rajinder Rai, Delhi, India
Rajandra Singh Bhati, Bangalore, India
Manav Soni, Kolkata, India
Sunil V A, Bombay, India
The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.