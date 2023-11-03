Skal International Reveals Election Results for 2024

Votes were cast during the Annual General Assembly of the Skal international organization held on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Malaga, Spain, for the 2024 Executive Board, Auditors, and Membre d’Honneur distinction.

It was also voted upon that site of the 2025 Skal International World Congress will be in Cusco, Peru.

ELECTION RESULTS

President 2024: Annette Cardenas

Vice President 2024 & President Elect 2025: Denise Scrafton

Auditor (2024-2025): Rafael Juan Millan Perez

Deputy Auditor (2024): Suresh A R

Dirctors & Deputy Directors:

USA

Director: Andres Hayes

Deputy Director: Richard Scinta

Canada, Bahamas

Director: Marc Rheaume

Deputy Director: Jean-Francois Cote

Mexico

Director: Enrique Flores

Deputy Director: Ricardo Cordova

Germany

Director: Toni Ritter

Deputy Director: Franziska During

Switzerland

Director: Sonia Spinelli

Deputy Director: Jorge de la Torre Koch

Northern Europe

Director: Bertrand Petyt

Deputy Director: Kari Halonen

Southern Europe

Director: Josa Luis Quintero

Deputy Director: Irena Persic Zivadinov

Turikye

Director: Asuman Tariman

Deputy Director: Deniz Anapa

India

Director: Mohan NSN

Deputy Director: Sanjay Datta

Asia

Director: Kitty Wong

Deputy Director: Kevin Sydney Rautenbach

Oceania

Director: Bruca Garrett

Deputy Director: Graham Mann

Africa

Director: Olukemi Soetan

Deputy Director: Fiona Angelico

Membre D’Honneur of Skal International:

George Booth, Perth Australia

Dilip Borawaka, Pune, India

Leighton Cameron, Christchurch, New Zealand

Partha Chatterjee, Bombay, India, Posthumously

Abimbola Durosinmi-Etti, Lagos, Nigeria

Charles Fabian, Coimbatore, India

Frances Fausett, Darwin, Australia,

Augusto Minei, Roma, Italy

Sabrina Nayudu, Chennai, India

Ganesh P, Coimbatore, India

Leonard William Pullen, Orlando, USA

Rajinder Rai, Delhi, India

Rajandra Singh Bhati, Bangalore, India

Manav Soni, Kolkata, India

Sunil V A, Bombay, India

The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.