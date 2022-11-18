Skal International marks World Children’s Day

Skal renews its important commitment to address and abate child sex trafficking in the travel and tourism industry for World Children’s Day.

Skal International, the largest tourism organization, has renewed its commitment to combat child sex trafficking in tourism through its partnership with ECPAT, the global organization whose mandate is to end the sexual exploitation of children, including in the context of travel and tourism

“The critical effort to curtail or end sex trafficking of children in tourism is an ongoing commitment of Skal International,” said Burcin Turkkan, World President of the organization and a strong advocate of this effort.

“This year we appointed a number of working committees at Skal,” continued Turkkan. “One of these is the Advocacy and Global Partnerships Committee, which has a Trafficking Subcommittee, led by Skal Mexico President Jane Garcia and Skal India President Carl Vaz. Both Mexico and India have programs to address child trafficking with Jane and Carl being the leading advocates.

“Skal International plans to aggressively enlist the support of its members, industry partners, and other groups concerned with the safety of young people to raise the visibility of the challenge of child sex trafficking in tourism, in order to work as a collective industry-wide team to reduce it with a goal of ending its presence” concluded Turkkan.

Stephen Richer, co-chair of the Advocacy and Global Partnerships Committee said: “Under the leadership of President Burcin Turkkan, Skal Mexico President Jane Garcia, and Skal India President Carl Vaz, Skal looks forward to increasing awareness of the global challenge of child sex trafficking in tourism. We know that our clubs, other industry organizations, and key law enforcement agencies are logical partners to address this pervasive issue.”

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits – “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception in 1934, Skal International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information, please visit skal.org.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News