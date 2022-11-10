Skal International launches new tool on sustainability

Skal International reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and sound practices within the travel industry.

The Skal International sustainability tool was presented at a well-received seminar on the subject at its recent World Congress in Opatija, Croatia.

For the last twenty years, Skal International, the global tourism association focused on doing business among friends, has recognized top efforts within the industry through its annual Sustainability Awards given to a variety of industry categories. Here you will see all our winners over the years.

“Skal International recognizes that the future of the travel industry will be bleak without strong sustainable practices in the areas of water conservation, wildlife and natural resource preservation, and cultural and historic attractions protection,” said 2022 World President Burcin Turkkan of Atlanta, USA.

“Our Advocacy and Global Partnerships Committee and its Sustainability Subcommittee have produced a Sustainability Manual for use by all of our Skal International clubs, industry partners, and even public sector advocates who understand that tourism has no future without these practices,” Turkkan continued.

The new manual was first introduced to Skal International in October at the World Congress in a focused seminar, headlined by Skalleagues Kit Bing Wong Ho of Cancun, who spoke on water conservation; Ville Riihimaki of Finland, who addressed transportation sustainability practices; Alfred Merse of Hobart, Australia, who presented natural resource cleanup concepts; and Jane Garcia, president of Skal International Mexico, who offered ideas for nationally coordinated efforts.

“Sustainability will be a critical element in the raison d’etre for Skal International moving forward.”

Turkkan added: “It is important for Skal International to have basic commitments to the industry and the success for our members and their businesses. This is definitely one with which Skal International has a long track record and can do more at every level, especially through our local clubs in their communities.”

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits, “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception in 1934, Skal International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

For more information on this topic and about Skal International and membership, please visit skal.org.

