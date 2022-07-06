Skal International Istanbul Celebrated 66th Anniversary

Skal International Istanbul Club celebrated its 66th Anniversary with a ‘Celebration Gala’ held at JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea. The members of Skal Istanbul Club, President Can Arınel and the Board attended the gala along with Skal International President Burçin Türkkan, Interim Vice President Hülya Aslantaş and PR Director Annette Cardenas, Skal Turkey National Committee members, the Presidents of Skal Clubs in Turkey and Secretary General of Istanbul Tourism Platform Hüseyin Gazi Coşan on behalf of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Hasan Eker on behalf of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), and Hediye Hüral Gür on behalf of the Hotel Association of Turkey (TÜROB).

Skal International Club was founded 90 years ago in Paris and Skal Istanbul was established on June 7, 1956, in Istanbul as Turkey’s first professional non-governmental organization. Skal Istanbul continues its activities with the main idea of tourism for peace and friendship for 66 years by organizing seminars, conferences and events that will strengthen professionalism in tourism.

“We are honored to serve for the development of tourism for 66 years.”

Skal Istanbul Club President Can Arınel delivered a speech at the 66th Anniversary Gala. He stated that they are honored to serve for Turkish and world tourism as one of the biggest Skal clubs under the umbrella of Skal International, which includes 310 clubs and close to 13.000 members in 95 countries.

Arınel said that for 66 years, they have been working to develop sectoral relations that put friendship and goodwill at the forefront, and continued his words as follows: “We trust in our country and believe that tourism will create an environment of peace and brotherhood and the sisterhood by building bridges between cultures. We see the importance of tourism not only in creating economic value, but also due to its effects on the social and cultural structure of the society, and we emphasize at every opportunity that it is the security of our country’s future.

Burçin Türkkan & Can Arınel

Skal International Club is the most widespread and well-established international tourism non-governmental organization in which world tourism professionals work for global tourism and friendship. It is the only organization in the world that gathers all branches of travel and tourism industry on a global scale together. Its mission is to develop professionalism with friendships and leadership and to work for a “reliable and responsible Tourism Industry” by using this feature to the maximum.

Skal Istanbul Board

